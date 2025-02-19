Share

Challenges of anti-discrimination legislation in an entrenched racial system

The recent proposal for an anti-discrimination law by a politician may seem tongue-in-cheek, especially given the deep-rooted nature of racial and religious discrimination against non-Malays in the country.

The legislation’s implications are not fully compatible with existing policies—both formal and informal—that justify such discrimination.

While constitutional provisions allow for affirmative action to uplift Malays, particularly marginalized groups, the issue lies not in these post-independence safeguards.

Rather, it is in the gradual but deliberate entrenchment of policies that have strengthened Malay hegemony.

Even some Malays now recognize that affirmative action has evolved into overtly pro-Malay policies and practices.

Affirmative action can be justified to address social and economic imbalances among racial groups.

However, justifying openly pro-Malay policies—rather than focusing on fairness for all—becomes far more difficult.

Successive governments, including the current Madani government, have shown that noble principles of affirmative action have been co-opted to legitimize racially biased policies.

The dominance of Malays in the civil service and state agencies underscores this institutionalized racial discrimination.

The central question is: how can anti-discrimination legislation counter decades of government policies that were specifically designed to strengthen the Malays’ position relative to non-Malays?

A recent case highlights the social tensions surrounding this issue. A corn seller in Sepang posted a sign barring Indians, using a derogatory term. Following public outrage, the seller apologized, and reports indicate that the police may have arrested him.

Even some prominent racists condemned the act, seeking to distance themselves. However, such slurs are common in Malaysia and reflect the deeply polarized nature of ethnicity and religion.

The issue lies not solely in racial slurs but in the political and social systems that fuel them.

While authorities may denounce these slurs, they are symptoms of a system inherited from the past and likely to persist into the future.

Unfortunately, politicians tend to reinforce these racial systems rather than challenge them because maintaining them often ensures political power.

Given this backdrop, how can anti-discrimination legislation succeed in overcoming Malaysia’s entrenched racial and religious systems?

While the idea is commendable, it faces significant opposition from those who benefit from prolonging the apartheid nature of the racial religious system.

The proposal for anti-discrimination legislation might not make sense especially in the light of the fact that entrenched racial and religious system has been sanctioned by those who hold power in the country.

Navigating the complexities of anti-discrimination legislation in Malaysia

While there is nothing inherently wrong with implementing anti-discrimination laws, such legislation may inevitably raise questions about the existence of institutional racism and racial discrimination.

However, enacting such laws in Malaysia is far from straightforward.

In the absence of constitutional safeguards for the Malay language, the monarchy, and the special positions of Malays—including affirmative action measures—legislation to outlaw racism in all its forms might be easier to implement.

That said, the principle of affirmative action for Bumiputras remains crucial.

The real issue lies in how this principle is applied. If Malay elites disproportionately benefit from affirmative action policies, then these measures are not serving their intended purpose of assisting the broader Bumiputra community in need.

Understandably, many Malays may be hesitant about anti-discrimination laws because such legislation could potentially challenge practices justified by constitutional provisions protecting Malay rights and privileges.

Some within the Malay community may fear that anti-discrimination laws could weaken these special provisions or threaten policies that extend beyond constitutional safeguards.

Even if these laws were carefully drafted to avoid interfering with constitutional protections, there is concern that they could indirectly challenge the dominance of Malays in public institutions, such as the civil service and universities.

It is important to recognize that racism in Malaysia is not limited to everyday racial slurs but is deeply embedded in institutional practices—an issue that is of particular concern to non-Malays.

Although an anti-discrimination law would be an interesting development, it is unlikely that the current Madani government would consider introducing such legislation any time soon.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

