Share

If PM Anwar is a global leader, phone conversation with US President Trump matters

Ordinarily, the absence of a phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim would be inconsequential.

After all, Trump cannot be expected to speak with every world leader.

Following his recent inauguration, he prioritized calls with leaders he deemed strategically significant.

In Southeast Asia, he spoke to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, given Indonesia’s status as the world’s largest Muslim-majority country.

Malaysia, however, did not make the cut.

Despite possible efforts by Malaysian Ambassador to the U.S. Nazri Aziz, Trump’s advisors reportedly dismissed the idea of engaging with Anwar, as Malaysia was not considered a strategic priority.

Criticism of Nazri for failing to arrange the call may be misplaced—his efforts, if any, were likely rebuffed.

Nazri just couldn’t get Trump’s attention.

However, his public display of a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) placard was a diplomatic misstep, symbolizing an unnecessary alignment with U.S. imperial arrogance.

If nothing else, this lapse alone could justify his recall.

Anwar’s lack of recognition by Trump contrasts with his own portrayal as a global leader.

Over the past two years, his frequent travels and vocal support for Palestine have bolstered his international profile.

He took credit for Malaysia’s role in Gaza ceasefire discussions and pledged financial aid for reconstruction, despite pressing domestic issues such as inadequate public hospitals, housing shortages, and mounting national debt.

Where these funds will come from remains unclear.

If Anwar were truly a significant global leader, the U.S. president would have acknowledged him, even symbolically.

The absence of a phone call from Trump suggests that Anwar’s international stature is more self-promotional than substantive.

While the call itself may not matter, its absence exposes the gap between Anwar’s rhetoric and the reality of his global influence.

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship: Rhetoric vs. Reality

No one knew it is Anwar because of the glasses.

Malaysia’s assumption of the ASEAN chairmanship under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has been met with exaggerated praise from his supporters, who paint him as a visionary leader poised to elevate the regional organization.

However, a more measured assessment suggests that Anwar’s impact will likely be limited, constrained by ASEAN’s structural realities and Malaysia’s own diplomatic challenges.

ASEAN operates on a principle of consensus and non-interference, limiting the power of the chairing nation.

While Malaysia holds the chairmanship, its ability to drive substantive change remains restricted.

Anwar’s leadership, despite grand rhetoric, is unlikely to translate into transformative action.

Malaysia’s tenure coincides with the return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, which could bring renewed trade tariffs and protectionist policies.

While ASEAN may not be Trump’s primary focus—given his broader agenda of countering China—regional economies, including Malaysia, could face economic turbulence.

Anwar’s failure to secure a direct conversation with Trump reflects Malaysia’s diminished diplomatic leverage.

Anwar has sought to position himself as a champion of the Palestinian cause, claiming credit for diplomatic efforts and pledging financial aid for Gaza’s reconstruction.

However, given the ongoing instability in the region, these commitments remain largely symbolic.

His rhetoric on Palestine may have even contributed to his diplomatic sidelining by major powers.

Anwar’s decision to appoint former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as an adviser on ASEAN affairs has raised concerns.

Thaksin’s fraught relationship with Thailand’s monarchy makes him a contentious choice, potentially straining Malaysia-Thailand relations.

Critics question why Anwar did not appoint a qualified Malaysian for the role, further casting doubt on his judgment in regional diplomacy.

Persistent regional conflicts, such as the ethnic insurgency in southern Thailand and the Myanmar crisis, remain unresolved.

ASEAN could play a more proactive role, but Malaysia’s past mediation efforts—especially in the Thai-Muslim conflict—have been largely ineffective.

If Anwar struggles to manage Malaysia’s own ethnic and religious divisions, his ability to steer ASEAN toward conflict resolution is doubtful.

Despite lofty promises, Anwar’s domestic leadership has fallen short, with stalled reforms and growing political disillusionment.

His ASEAN leadership is likely to follow a similar trajectory—characterized by rhetoric rather than meaningful progress.

While Malaysia’s chairmanship is temporary, the notion that Anwar will reshape ASEAN is more fiction than fact.

In the end, Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship will pass without the defining impact that Anwar’s supporters claim.

If his domestic governance is any indicator, his regional leadership will be just as underwhelming.

No one is really watching the ASEAN room, its all happening in BRICS.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

Subscribe Below: