jordan Tan
Political trickery such as stirring up racial sentiments and race base issues will not appeal to well-informed voters who are in the minority. Democracy only works well in a society where voters are equally discerning and politically shrew. In the absence of worthy candidates competing for voters attention and ballot, election exercise may not produce any candidate capable of serving the voters interest for the nation's long term good.

A statesman worthy of a mention in the corridor of political history is one who thinks long term, in

generation to come ,but not election which occurs every five short years.

For nation building any politician who plans and executes long term strategy to equip the next generation for survival and even raise above the turmoil and challenges of daily struggle , it is well to take into account the following virtues which need to be acquired as life's experiences.

First “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. ”

― Alvin Toffler (4 Oct 1928- 27 June 2016)

Second ,He who will not reason, is a bigot; he who cannot is a fool; and he who dares not is a slave. Sir William Drummond (26 Sept 1769-29 March 1828)

Third . Attachment is the great fabricator of illusions; reality can be attained only by someone who is detached. Simone Weil (3 February 1909 - 24 August 1943)

Individuals, community, society and nations rise and fall , if the education system fails to impart and transmit all of the above wisdom, generation after generation.

When we fail to learn from history and the end result is collapse and decline of human civilization. The future belongs to those who understand, appreciate and live by the above wisdom

"The only skill that will be important in the 21st century is the skill of learning new skills. Everything else will become obsolete over time." ~ Peter Drucker(19 Nov 1909-11 Nov 2005)

