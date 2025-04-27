PSM team in Ayer Kuning
PAS loss in Ayer Kuning
PAS’ defeat in Ayer Kuning: Time for serious soul-searching
PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man seems to be caught in a state of denial when explaining his party’s defeat in the recent Ayer Kuning by-election.
Compared to the last general election, PAS lost about 800 votes.
Meanwhile, the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate from Umno emerged victorious, doubling his majority compared to the previous contest.
The Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate, despite managing to double his support, ultimately lost his deposit, securing just 1,106 votes.
Tuan Ibrahim attributed PAS’ loss not to the controversial pig farm issue, but to low voter turnout, claiming that many PAS supporters failed to show up at the polls.
However, this reasoning is fundamentally flawed. If low turnout was indeed a factor, higher voter turnout might just as likely have widened Umno’s margin of victory.
In other words, a larger turnout would not necessarily have favored PAS.
Tuan Ibrahim’s explanation amounts to little more than wishful thinking.
Had PAS or its coalition, Perikatan Nasional (PN), adopted a more inclusive approach, it might have garnered some support from Chinese and Indian voters.
Unfortunately, by raising a non-issue like pig farming, the party only managed to alienate the Chinese community.
Why PAS chose to highlight this issue is difficult to understand — perhaps it was an attempt to consolidate Malay Muslim support. However, politically, the strategy backfired.
Contrast this with the recent Sungai Bakap by-election, where Indian voters supported the PAS candidate because the party championed the cause of an abandoned Tamil school. In fact, Urimai had urged Indians not to vote for the PKR candidate of the PH-led coalition at that time.
In Ayer Kuning, however, PAS’ inclusiveness was noticeably absent.
If PAS and PN aspire to remain relevant and competitive in Malaysian national politics, serious soul-searching is required. Enough with the excuses and baseless rationalizations — it’s time for a critical reassessment.
Political trickery such as stirring up racial sentiments and race base issues will not appeal to well-informed voters who are in the minority. Democracy only works well in a society where voters are equally discerning and politically shrew. In the absence of worthy candidates competing for voters attention and ballot, election exercise may not produce any candidate capable of serving the voters interest for the nation's long term good.
A statesman worthy of a mention in the corridor of political history is one who thinks long term, in
generation to come ,but not election which occurs every five short years.
For nation building any politician who plans and executes long term strategy to equip the next generation for survival and even raise above the turmoil and challenges of daily struggle , it is well to take into account the following virtues which need to be acquired as life's experiences.
First “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. ”
― Alvin Toffler (4 Oct 1928- 27 June 2016)
Second ,He who will not reason, is a bigot; he who cannot is a fool; and he who dares not is a slave. Sir William Drummond (26 Sept 1769-29 March 1828)
Third . Attachment is the great fabricator of illusions; reality can be attained only by someone who is detached. Simone Weil (3 February 1909 - 24 August 1943)
Individuals, community, society and nations rise and fall , if the education system fails to impart and transmit all of the above wisdom, generation after generation.
When we fail to learn from history and the end result is collapse and decline of human civilization. The future belongs to those who understand, appreciate and live by the above wisdom
"The only skill that will be important in the 21st century is the skill of learning new skills. Everything else will become obsolete over time." ~ Peter Drucker(19 Nov 1909-11 Nov 2005)