Muhyiddin: Bersatu’s clear choice for prime minister

It was widely expected that Muhyiddin Yassin, the President of Bersatu, would emerge as the party’s nominee for Malaysia’s 11th prime minister.

During the party’s two-day annual general meeting (AGM) in Shah Alam, a wide spectrum of domestic, regional, and international issues was debated. What was otherwise a routine AGM turned more dramatic when a few voices of discontent against Muhyiddin were raised. Yet these were swiftly drowned out by louder, more resounding support for his leadership.

By the end of the AGM, delegates stood firmly behind three resolutions: endorsing the president’s policy speech, reaffirming his leadership, and nominating him as Bersatu’s candidate for the prime minister’s post.

Even before the AGM, speculation was rife that Hamzah Zainuddin, Bersatu’s deputy president, might be favoured by certain factions as the prime ministerial choice. However, the two-day meeting ended with a clear consensus—Muhyiddin would be the party’s candidate. Hamzah himself had no hesitation in endorsing his president.

This gesture of solidarity projected unity rather than rivalry, with both Muhyiddin and Hamzah coming together to speak with one voice: the fight for a better Malaysia.

Muhyiddin’s nomination also fits neatly with PAS’s earlier stance. While PAS is the strongest party within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) opposition coalition in terms of electoral numbers, its leadership chose not to push for the premiership. Acknowledging their lack of federal governance experience, PAS leaders decided to leave the prime ministerial post to Bersatu.

This pragmatic move avoided internal contestation, reinforcing PN’s coherence. Thus, Muhyiddin’s candidacy not only solidifies Bersatu’s leadership role within PN but also reflects the coalition’s strategy of balancing influence with competence.

For Bersatu, nominating Muhyiddin was both logical and strategic. His long career as a federal minister and later as prime minister gives him credibility as the most experienced candidate to lead the country. Hamzah, himself a former minister, wisely chose not to challenge this reality.

The decision to close ranks despite some murmurs of dissent strengthens Bersatu’s image of discipline and readiness to govern.

Yet Muhyiddin’s candidacy does not come without controversy. Detractors are quick to point to the corruption charges pending against him. These cases, however, must be seen within the broader context of Malaysian politics, where charges are often wielded as weapons to cripple opponents.

In my view, the allegations against Muhyiddin are politically motivated—a deliberate attempt by the government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to weaken the opposition. The pattern of selective prosecution cannot be ignored.

If the Madani government is genuinely committed to eradicating corruption, then why has there been no accountability in glaring scandals such as the Sabah mining fiasco, which allegedly involves state ministers? Such double standards undermine the government’s moral authority.

Corruption cannot be eliminated when justice is applied unevenly. Targeting opposition leaders while shielding allies exposes the hypocrisy of those in power.

It is important to stress that Muhyiddin, though charged, has not been convicted. In the eyes of the law, he remains innocent until proven guilty.

History also offers perspective. Anwar Ibrahim himself was once convicted, only to later receive a royal pardon. Whether that pardon exempted him from the five-year ban on contesting elections is now a matter before the courts. If Anwar could rise again despite conviction, it would be unjust to deny Muhyiddin the same presumption of fairness before judgment.

Muhyiddin’s nomination signals several things. First, Bersatu has shown that it values unity over division. Despite earlier whispers about Hamzah, the party rallied firmly around its president. Second, PAS’s deference underscores PN’s internal stability—a coalition willing to prioritize strategy over ego. Third, the episode highlights the continuing problem of selective prosecution in Malaysia, where corruption charges are often deployed to undermine political opponents rather than uphold justice.

As things stand, Muhyiddin is Bersatu’s undisputed choice for Malaysia’s 11th prime minister. His experience, resilience, and ability to command party unity position him as a formidable candidate. Whether the people of Malaysia will accept him, given the ongoing legal challenges, remains to be seen.

But one thing is clear: the Madani government’s double standards in dealing with corruption have already eroded public confidence. If justice continues to be applied selectively, more Malaysians may come to view Muhyiddin not as a tainted politician but as a victim of political persecution.

PM Anwar, multiracialism, and the illusion of reform: A review of Yap Koon Hong’s Notes to Myself and You

Yap Koon Hong the former veteran and award winning journalist/editor with the The Straits Times might be keen observer of Malaysian politics.

However, his long years of service as a senior journalist does not qualify him to over exaggerate the role of Prime Minister Anwar as the only bulwark against extremism and the creation of an ecosystem that embeds the scope for multiracialism in the country.

In a more specific sense, Yap over exaggerated the role of Anwar in containing the extremism of PAS is something not borne out of facts and record of his tenure as prime minister of the country.

Yap’s book Notes to Myself and You is an interesting and of course controversial book.

PAS might be held as an example of extremism but the recent actions of the party in preparing for the next general elections might suggests that it just another political party interested in power.

Just like the case of Anwar who promised the heavens in the form of far reaching reforms, but sudden change in power equation has rendered him no different from other politicians before him.

How can Yap suggest that Anwar might contribute to the holy grail of multiracialism when power and position in the hands of Anwar suggest means to prolong his stay in power.

What is the formula for multiracialism that is being advocated by Anwar?

Is Anwar any different from other prime ministers who were steeped in maintaining the strategy of Malay hegemony?

Others might be more honest and forthright on the question of Malay hegemony, but unfortunately Anwar is more subtle and hard to read.

Of course, Anwar projects himself differently to different audiences. At the end of the day, he like Napoleon Bonparte represents the ethnic and social class that seeks to perpetrate the notion of Malay hegemony in politics.

How can Yap being a long time journalist reconcile the fact of how Anwar can create a genuine multiracial framework for Malaysia despite his overt and covert hegemonic enterprise.

Yap seems to suffer from the common phobia suffered by Malaysians mainly Chinese and Indians that PAS is equated with evil of extremism.

In the context, even a slight deviation from perceived extremism of PAS is something accepted and endorsed by those who fear PAS.

Anwar’s proverbial eel-like approach, showing the tail to the snake and head to the fish seems to work with those who are horrified about PAS.

Yap might be a good journalist, but is he any different from the segment of the population in the country that are horrified by PAS.

Even if PAS is an extremist political party, has Anwar any political solution that can transcend the hold of race and religion.

The failure to critically analyse the shifty character of Anwar is the reason why Yap’s otherwise good book has failed to transcend the narrow confines of Malaysian politics.

I a very sorry, for a person like me who had interacted and supported Anwar in the past, as a prime minister he offers no alternative to break out of the stranglehold of ethnic politics in the country.

Anyway, the book by Yap should be read by those interested in Malaysian politics and why Anwar despite his chameleon like political manoeuvres offers no practical solution to overcome the nefarious effects of ethnicity and religion.

