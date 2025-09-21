Share

“Sweetness” awaits for the Kampung Manis families in Perai?

Whether the 30 year lease requested by Felda for the Sugar Refinery in Perai is approved or not, the Minister of Transport Anthony Loke should consider the plight of 286 families squatting on the land owned by the RAC and subsequently leased MSM Sugar Refinery in Perai.

I understand the present lease of the seven hectares of land will expire in five years time. The Sugar Refinery is requesting for an additional lease on the land for its expansion.

While Loke has indicated that a 10 years lease might be appropriate, however, the decision had to be made by the Cabinet as the RAC is a federal agency under the Transport Ministry.

While I am not sure what Loke meant by give and take, the plight of the 286 families especially the former workers of the Perai Sugar Refinery must be considered.

Presently, the families of workers are house in dilapidated houses lacking basic amenities in the Kampung Manis, Perai.

As far I am concerned, there is no development as both the federal and state government continue to ignore the basic need of proper housing for the families.

Before I left the Penang state government, I was engaged in talks with the Sugar Refinery of allocating three acress of land for housing.

There was a tentative agreement but the details were not fleshed out.

However, as soon as the state government was formed after the state elections in 2023, some housing enthusiasts in the Penang state government were talking about a major housing scheme in Perai that might accommodate the 286 families in the Kampung Manis area.

The priority was not to address the immediate housing issue of the families but turning about 8 acres of land into a major profit driven housing project.

The question is: what happened to the priority set for the housing development for the families of Kampung Manis?

Why is Loke not addressing the concerns of the poor families?

Shouldn’t the Cabinet impose a conditional offer of lease extension for Felda provided a piece of land is set aside for the housing for the families?

Why are government agencies are not sensitive to the needs of the poor and the unfortunate?

Urimai might take up the issue of housing for the families in the Kampung Manis area.

The name “Manis” should not be just symbolic? Sweetness awaits for the Kampung Manis folks?

House ownership for workers: A test for the Penang state

Even without legislation at the federal or state levels, it is still possible to implement a house ownership programme for estate and former estate workers.

Such a programme could even be extended beyond estate workers to include employees who, with their families, reside on lands owned by their present or former employers.

In Penang, the state government has already shown leadership by acquiring land to provide house ownership for former estate workers in Byram, Caledonia, and Sungai Kecil estates in Nibong Tebal.

I am recommending the same solution for the 80 former workers of the Transkerian Estate in the same district.

States in the Peninsula should not leave the responsibility of resolving housing woes solely to workers and management.

In Perai, the situation is pressing: former and possibly current workers of the MSM Sugar Refinery, owned by Felda and operating on land leased from the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC), are facing serious housing insecurity.

There are 286 families who have lived for years on refinery land and are in desperate need of affordable housing, whether in the form of high-rise flats or terrace houses.

The state could acquire at least three acres to provide such housing, or alternatively, compel the refinery to build the houses.

A practical arrangement might involve the state acquiring suitable land while the refinery contributes towards construction costs—a 50:50 partnership that could finally deliver the long-awaited housing scheme.

Since Felda is requesting an extension of its lease on the refinery land for another 30 years, this is the right moment for the state to impose conditions for housing provision before any renewal is granted.

It makes little sense for certain housing enthusiasts in the state to demand that the refinery allocate eight acres for high-rise condominiums, intended not only for the 286 families but also for an additional 800 units for other applicants.

The original purpose was clear: to provide housing for the 286 families, not to prioritise the interests of a wider market in Perai.

The Penang state government has a good record of addressing the housing needs of the lower-income groups. However, how it handles the pressing problems in Kampung Manis, Perai, and Transkerian Estate remains to be seen.

Perhaps some housing experts within the government are failing to provide the critical input needed to resolve the challenges facing working-class families.

Profit-driven housing ventures cannot be the solution to long-standing ownership issues pertaining to low income families.

If subtle attempts are being made to undermine existing ethnic and heritage housing enclaves in Perai and elsewhere, Penangites may begin to question the direction of the state’s development agenda.

The present government was elected to resolve the outstanding problems of ordinary people, not to follow the trajectory dictated by property developers.

Kampung Manis (Perai) Residents’ housing: From community need to profit motive?

The future of housing for the 286 families of Kampung Manis, Perai—comprising both Indian and Malay residents, some of whom work at the nearby MSM Sugar Refinery—remains uncertain.

Before I left the state government and the DAP, I was involved in formulating a solution to their long-standing housing issue.

My proposal was straightforward: the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA), which owns the Sugar Mill, would allocate about three acres of land to build houses for these residents.

I also made it clear that without this provision of housing, the Penang state government would not support the mill’s expansion. The principle was simple—residents’ welfare first, expansion second.

The plan was agreed in spirit, and I had even proposed adopting the housing model used in Caledonia Estate as a blueprint. Since FELDA leased the land from the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC), the arrangement was feasible and practical.

However, after the last state elections and my departure from government, the original plan was abandoned. Instead, a new proposal emerged—an eight-acre land development not only to house the Kampung Manis residents but also to build high-rise condominiums for sale to outsiders.

What began as a community-focused project for 286 families ballooned into a profit-driven housing venture catering to over 1,000 applicants.

Unsurprisingly, FELDA is unwilling to part with eight acres of land for such a large-scale condominium project. Their initial willingness was to resolve the residents’ issue, not to support speculative development.

This raises pressing questions:

• Who altered the original housing plan meant for Kampung Manis?

• Why should a simple low-cost housing scheme be jeopardised by a mammoth profit-making condominium project?

• Isn’t the welfare of the 286 families—the original concern—being sidelined?

It is futile to instigate residents to protest when they have not even been asked to vacate. The mistake lies not with them, but with decision-makers who shifted the goalposts.

The Penang state government has a good record in providing housing for lower-income groups. It should therefore reconsider this detour and return to the original objective: resolving the housing plight of the 286 families in Kampung Manis, Perai.

What is needed now is not an overblown development scheme, but a simple, fair, and immediate housing solution for the residents whose lives have been left in limbo for far too long.

PN’s quest for national power: Education reforms necessary for non-Malay support

It really doesn’t matter if PAS and Bersatu although partners in the PN opposition coalition have their respective prime minister candidates.

Eventually, PN will decide the candidate in the spirit of the coalition consensus.

However, if the opposition coalition is serious about contending for national power, there serious concerns with the current educational system.

The controversial and combustible nature of the education system should be meaningfully addressed.

The PH-led coalition government seems to be incapable of addressing the problems of higher education particularly pertaining to student admission.

Every fear without fail the non-Malay students especially those with high grades whether in the matriculation programme or the STPM feel aggrieved by not getting places in the public universities.

The government shamelessly defends the educational system as based on merit without acknowledging the fact that the matriculation programme caters primarily for the Malay students.

At the same time, something that is seldom acknowledged is the fact that foreign students out number local students particularly the non-Malays.

While PN aspires for national power, it refrains from taking a position on what ails the education in public universities in the country.

To date, PAS or Bersatu had refrained from criticising the undemocratic nature of the education system.

How is for PN to aspire for national power without getting the support of the Chinese and Indians who constitute nearly 40 percent of the population of the country.

If PN could outline the necessary and progressive reforms for the educational sector, there is a possibility of attracting the support of the Chinese and Indians.

PN cannot operate in the make belief world that the support from the non-Malay communities is automatic.

While the political support from the Malays is not a serious problem for PN, the issue is the support of the Chinese and Indians.

There is necessity for PN to address the various problems faced by the Chinese and Indians in the country.

The Madani government has reached a saturation point in terms of addressing the concerns of the Chinese and Indians.

Is PN prepared to offer a substantive alternative not rhetoric in gaining their political support.

PAS’ non-Muslim support wing (DHPP) might not be the model that the Islamic party should rely on.

