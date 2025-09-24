Share

The bitter truth about the government’s inclusivity towards the Indian community

Sometimes the truth is a bitter pill to swallow. One doesn’t have to agree with the former MP Charles Santiago but surely he has point in requesting the current government not to take the Indian community for granted.

For the deputy minister R. Ramanan to say that the Madani government’s inclusivity is forcing the PN opposition to adopt a similar approach is anything but true.

Is Ramanan willing to defend the Madani government’s inclusivity after having deprived the Indian community of a full minister, reducing the Mitra grant from 100 to 40 million and making up the financial loss by approving loans and others.

Is this inclusivity of the government towards the Indian community or deprivation of the community?

Sure those who are blindly backing Ramanan don’t even understand the issue that was raised by Santiago.

Rather than addressing the serious lacuna pointed out by him, the cheerleaders of the government are ready to pounce on Santiago who has much deep and nuanced understanding of the Indian community.

Santiago’s reference to the Hindraf movement is clear illustration of how the BN government was caught totally unaware of the frustration and desperation of the Indian community and why they took to streets in thousands in late 2007.

Unfortunately, the Madani government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has probably been misinformed about the grievances that are slowly but surely building up in the community over the years.

To think that Hindraf like movement might not occur is both premature and underestimation of the Indian community.

Well, those who don’t understand history are bound to repeat the grave mistakes of history.

The opposition is reaching out to the Indians and Chinese precisely because the government’s inclusivity has serious drawbacks.

As a political analyst, Santiago is basically sending messsge to government in power.

It serves no purpose to “shoot” the messenger. Take heed of what Santiago has to say although the truth might be bitter to digest especially among the diehard supporters of the current regime.

PN’s national ambitions and pressing concerns of Malaysians

If the PN coalition is serious about taking federal power, it must present a clear and credible plan to address the following national concerns:

1. National Unity

Present concrete strategies to overcome ethnic and religious divisions so that Malaysians of all backgrounds feel they have a genuine stake in the system.

2. Reducing Polarisation

Provide a clear road map to tackle the rising racial and religious polarisation that threatens social cohesion.

3. Religious Ideology vs Inclusivity

Clarify how PN’s Islamic-based ideology, with PAS at the helm, can form an alternative political model that accommodates the concerns and fears of non-Malays.

4. Ideological Continuity or Change

Explain whether PN’s approach will represent a genuine departure from the existing ethnic-based formula, or simply replace one dominant ideology with another.

5. Constitutional Rights

Assure the Chinese and Indians that their fundamental constitutional rights will be fully protected under a PN-led government.

6. From Theory to Practice

Demonstrate how PN’s ideological commitments will translate into policies that address real issues affecting minorities, including how it compares with the current PH-led coalition.

7. Civil Service Reform

Open up opportunities in the civil service to reflect the multi-ethnic composition of Malaysia.

8. Education Policy

Reform admission to public universities to be based on merit, while reflecting the diversity of Malaysia’s population.

9. Economic Opportunities

Guarantee fair access for Chinese and Indians to business opportunities in both the public and private sectors, reversing decades of exclusion.

10. Federalism and Regional Rights

Go beyond the partial restoration of MA63 by respecting the autonomy of Sabah and Sarawak, and recognise that governments built solely on ethnic or religious ideology may not be acceptable to the Borneo states. Freedom must also be extended to the 11 states of Peninsular Malaysia for balanced national development.

PAS’ national ambitions and the concerns of non-Malays

The primary concerns of the Chinese and Indians in the country is the eventual eradication of racial and religious discrimination of them in a political system that reinforces racial and religious divisions in the country.

Any political party or coalition having national ambitions must confront and resolve the denial of fundamental rights of the citizens.

Whether it is the unfair public universities admission or employment in civil service or in terms of equal participation of citizens in the business and economic affairs, racial and religious discrimination rears its ugly head.

Successive governments in the country including the present PH-led ruling coalition sought to reinforce ethnic and religious divisions in the country.

These ethnic and religious divisions seek to reinforce the belief that the Malays have special entitlement in the country.

While the Chinese and Indians are favourable to the policy of affirmative action to assist the Malays especially those from the lower socioeconomic category, they are definitely against the political system that seeks to hide racism and religious extremism in the name of affirmative action principle.

PN with PAS in command might offer a different political model to that of the present government.

PAS’ emphasis on Islam is different to the ethnic dominance model of the Madani government.

Unfortunately, given the fact that the vast majority of the Malays profess to the Islamic faith, the religious model of PAS gives importance to the same community as the present government.

There are serious concerns among the Chinese and Indians that if PAS comes to national power, ethnic hegemony will be replaced by religious hegemony.

The problem with both ethnic and religious hegemonies is the fact that there is little class or socioeconomic differentiation.

While ethnic and religious hegemonies might serve to further accentuate the differences between other communities, but would fail to explain the internal dynamics of class differentiation and conflict.

PAS’ Islamic ideology has a greater appeal among the Malays in comparison to the ethnic ideology perpetrated by the Madani government.

PAS may aspire for national power, but it is yet to seriously address the serious concerns of the non-Malays in the country.

Will PAS’ Islamic ideology be any different to the ethnic ideology of the Madani government both in theory and practice?

Will PAS’ Islamic ideology by a liberating force or end up as hegemonic force catering for one segment of the population and not others?

If PAS comes to power will it mean that the non-Malays will be exchanging one form of domination or discrimination with another?

PAS like any other national party has the right to have national aspirations, but getting the support of the non-Malays means among others that the party must offer something more substantive to them especially on the question of whether its brand of Islamic ideology will be any different to the non-Malays in terms of restoring the fundamental free from discrimination?

How will PAS negotiate the overlap between ethnicity and religion in appeasing the non-Malays?

PAS, the strongest component of the PN opposition coalition, is at its crossroads never before in history.

The recent PAS general assembly or Muktamar illustrated beyond doubt that the party has national ambitions.

Having this ambition is perfectly fine given the fact it is the strongest Malay Muslim party in the country.

With 40 parliamentary seats, the party’s leadership thinks that it can go for national power.

However, how PAS will translate this political ambition into reality is something not very clear.

How the party will gain the support from the Chinese and Indians constituting 40 percent of the population seems unclear.

As it is a major portion of the Chinese population are not comfortable with PAS especially its Islamic ideology.

Every time PAS leaders talk about Islam, shock waves are sent to the Chinese.

Indians might not be that averse to PAS, but a major segment in the community are uncomfortable with PAS’ espousal of its brand of Islamic ideology.

Chinese and Indians are getting disenchanted with the Madani government in general and Prime Minister in particular, but such an aversion to the ruling coalition is not necessary translates as support for PAS.

PAS’ rhetoric in the recent Muktamar is one thing but to be realistic of capturing national political power is another.

To date, the PAS’ leadership is yet to demonstrate an attitude that will consider the wellbeing and rights of Chinese and Indians.

Since the country’s political system is steeped in ethnicity, PAS is yet to demonstrate how the party will remove the divisive structures.

The employment in the civil service, the admission of students in public universities, the provision of contracts and permits are weighted in favour of the Malays.

Since PAS has an Islamic conception of society, how it will remove the ethnic barriers is not clear.

Some political observers are concerned that under PAS religion will come to replace ethnicity as the organising principle of the society.

The replacement of ethnicity by religion will have the same effect in dividing the Malays and the non-Malays.

Since ethnicity and religion will basically refer to the Malays, the question is how Islam might be liberating force.

I would think that PAS leaders rather than engaging in political rhetoric should flesh our the contours of how they propose to govern the multiracial population of the country without the elements of discrimination, Malay ethnic hegemony and others.

Subscribe Below: