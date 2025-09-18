Share

Kampung Manis (Perai) Residents’ housing: From community need to profit motive?

The future of housing for the 286 families of Kampung Manis, Perai—comprising both Indian and Malay residents, some of whom work at the nearby MSM Sugar Refinery—remains uncertain.

Before I left the state government and the DAP, I was involved in formulating a solution to their long-standing housing issue.

My proposal was straightforward: the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA), which owns the Sugar Mill, would allocate about three acres of land to build houses for these residents.

I also made it clear that without this provision of housing, the Penang state government would not support the mill’s expansion. The principle was simple—residents’ welfare first, expansion second.

The plan was agreed in spirit, and I had even proposed adopting the housing model used in Caledonia Estate as a blueprint. Since FELDA leased the land from the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC), the arrangement was feasible and practical.

However, after the last state elections and my departure from government, the original plan was abandoned. Instead, a new proposal emerged—an eight-acre land development not only to house the Kampung Manis residents but also to build high-rise condominiums for sale to outsiders.

What began as a community-focused project for 286 families ballooned into a profit-driven housing venture catering to over 1,000 applicants.

Unsurprisingly, FELDA is unwilling to part with eight acres of land for such a large-scale condominium project. Their initial willingness was to resolve the residents’ issue, not to support speculative development.

This raises pressing questions:

• Who altered the original housing plan meant for Kampung Manis?

• Why should a simple low-cost housing scheme be jeopardised by a mammoth profit-making condominium project?

• Isn’t the welfare of the 286 families—the original concern—being sidelined?

It is futile to instigate residents to protest when they have not even been asked to vacate. The mistake lies not with them, but with decision-makers who shifted the goalposts.

The Penang state government has a good record in providing housing for lower-income groups. It should therefore reconsider this detour and return to the original objective: resolving the housing plight of the 286 families in Kampung Manis, Perai.

What is needed now is not an overblown development scheme, but a simple, fair, and immediate housing solution for the residents whose lives have been left in limbo for far too long.

Who will bell the cat? The case of Umany on university admissions

There can be more than a thousand police reports on a controversial matter, but first the authorities must determine whether there are grounds for investigation.

In the past, many reports were lodged against individuals for raising sensitive issues concerning religion. The police may have investigated, but often no follow-up action was taken against those responsible for spreading ethnic and religious hatred. Such is the situation in Malaysia, where the application of the law remains uneven.

Recently, police reports were lodged against the University Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) for calling on the government to abolish the matriculation pre-university system and replace it with STPM. Umany argued that STPM was more superior in terms of merit. After facing criticism, the group shifted its stand, suggesting a merger of the matriculation and STPM systems.

I was critical of Umany—not only for its lack of understanding of the purpose of matriculation, but also for failing to engage with the principle of affirmative action more broadly. Moreover, the details of its proposed hybrid system were unclear. Umany may have been hasty, but whether we agree with its proposal or not, it still has the right to critique and propose reforms.

Is it a crime to question or suggest replacing the matriculation system with STPM? Can’t Malaysians, as taxpayers, engage in debate to better understand the highly politicised nature of public university admissions—institutions funded by public money?

Something is wrong with our public universities. Yet successive governments have refused to address the elephant in the room: admission systems weighed down by ethnic considerations, reflecting the ethnicised political system of the country.

The irony is clear. There appear to be more foreign students in public universities than local non-Malay students. Every year, excellent Chinese and Indian students are denied admission. Still, the government chooses to sidestep this problem.

The so-called reformist Minister of Higher Education, Zambry Abdul Kadir, has failed to answer public concerns about the ossified educational system. At a recent meeting, he reportedly dismissed parents and students who raised valid questions. He seems no different from his boss, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who scolded a student for questioning the matriculation system, invoking the so-called “social contract.”

If Anwar now feels secure in his position, perhaps he should explain how this binding ethnic arrangement squares with his reformist image. At present, what we have in the Cabinet are not reformers but cheerleaders—ready to defend the government blindly.

Which brings us back to the issue of the police investigations against Umany. Are they really necessary? Don’t the police have more pressing duties? What is criminal about suggesting the replacement or reform of an admissions system that has long outlived its usefulness?

The government cannot continue defending the myth of meritocracy in public universities. Serious reform is needed. The question remains: who will bell the cat?

