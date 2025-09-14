Share

PAS’ pragmatism and new loose opposition alliance

PAS ulama chief Ahmad Yahya was right in saying that PAS, as a member of the PN coalition, has the right to make strategic decisions to strengthen the opposition to the present PH-led government.

By forming loose coalitions, PAS is not tampering with the PN coalition. In fact, the recent formation of a loose opposition alliance outside the existing framework of the formal opposition is intended to strengthen the forces of dissent amid the myriad problems faced by the people under the Madani government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

It is in this context that PAS joined the informal coalition chaired by Bersatu President Muhyiddin Yassin. The coming together of 11 parties, including Urimai and MAP—headed by controversial figures such as P. Ramasamy, former Penang deputy chief minister, and P. Waytha Moorthy, former Hindraf leader—attests to PAS’ pragmatism and flexibility in prioritising the larger interests of Malaysians.

The fact that PAS could forge a loose alliance with leaders who were once critical of the party highlights its national stature and its ability to envision a political future that is inclusive and progressive. Just as PAS has been criticised for engaging with Ramasamy and Waytha Moorthy, Indian and Chinese communities have also questioned Urimai and MAP for their ties with PAS, a party often associated with an uncompromising religious agenda.

Yet, the perception that PAS does not respect Malaysia’s multi-religious character is being gradually dispelled as the party takes cautious steps towards accepting diversity. Opposition to PAS, Urimai, and MAP is partly driven by fears that their loose coalition could strengthen the PN opposition and weaken the Madani government.

In fact, attempts to sow divisions between PAS and Indian-based parties like Urimai and MAP appear to be a deliberate political project of the Madani administration. More importantly, the new friendship and camaraderie between PAS and these parties challenges the superficial multiracialism of the PH-led government.

While Urimai and MAP are not yet formal members of the opposition bloc, they continue to function within the larger loose alliance, which for now appears to be the preferred strategy.

It is understandable why the Madani government is unsettled. Indian-based political parties such as Urimai and MAP—both with a history of fighting for the rights of Malaysian Indians—do not want a future political scenario where the opposition replicates the failures of the former BN or the current PH-led coalition, where Chinese and Indian parties remain in a state of subservience.

Beyond race: Rethinking matriculation and STPM debate

Umany’s call for the replacement of the matriculation system of entry into public universities with the STPM entry system ignores the plight of poor and underprivileged students in the country.

Umany cannot be naive not to know that the matriculation system was introduced to rectify the limitations of the STPM entry system.

Yes, the STPM might be a rigorous academic pathway, but it is discriminatory towards students who cannot fairly compete with their peers in urban areas. The matriculation system was designed precisely to address the struggles of rural Malay students.

While affirmative action can be defended, the bias towards Malays should not be allowed to morph into a racial system. Because the system was permitted to become overtly racial, its noble objective of addressing the socioeconomic concerns of poor and underprivileged children was ignored.

What started as a system of entry predicated on affirmative action was eventually hijacked by the political and bureaucratic elite.

Umany should oppose the racialisation of the matriculation system, but not the embedded principle of affirmative action.

Umno leaders might support matriculation on the grounds that it gives preference to Malays. Yet, ironically, Umno is one of the political parties most responsible for hijacking the matriculation system on racial grounds, instead of addressing the genuine socioeconomic grievances of the Malay underclass.

It is equally unfortunate that the principle of affirmative action was never extended to poor Indians and Chinese.

The matriculation system of university entry is not the problem; rather, the problem lies in its extreme racialisation.

By contrast, the STPM system might be academically superior, but it lacks an embedded affirmative action mechanism. Given the unequal nature of social classes within ethnic groups, STPM alone might not be able to address the needs of disadvantaged communities.

Another argument—that one unified system of university entry should replace the current multiple pathways—fails to recognise the value of flexibility. It is neither sensitive nor democratic to deny diverse routes of access to higher education. To enforce a single entry system would be like turning back the clock, disregarding the advantages of multiple pathways.

In the age of educational flexibility and lifelong learning, multiple entry points cater for the realities of different social classes and allow fairer opportunities for all.

Beyond cosmetic changes: Rethinking public university

admission in Malaysia

The University of Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) might have good intentions in calling for the replacement of the pre-university matriculation programme with the STPM system.

However, if Umany is not aware, the matriculation programme—catering overwhelmingly to Malays—was introduced because the STPM was seen as a disadvantage to Malay students, especially those from rural backgrounds. Rural Malay students simply could not compete with their more urbanised non-Malay peers, particularly the Chinese.

In this sense, the matriculation system, based largely on coursework, was conceived as an affirmative action programme to address the socioeconomic grievances of the Malays. Yet, over the years, its noble objective was diluted. Instead of uplifting disadvantaged Malays, the programme evolved into a hegemonic Malay policy where admission was prioritised for Malays regardless of class background.

Although about 10 percent of matriculation places are reserved for Chinese and Indian students, the system has largely sidelined Indian students from poorer socioeconomic backgrounds, who are not shielded by affirmative action policies.

In comparison, the STPM route—longer, exam-based, and far more demanding—remains the main path for many non-Malays, creating a stark imbalance.

Thus, it was somewhat naïve for Umany to call for the replacement of the matriculation system with STPM. The matriculation programme itself was created because STPM disadvantaged Malay students. Simply replacing one system with another, without addressing the deeper structural flaws, is superficial.

The real issue lies in public university admissions, which are fundamentally weighted in favour of Malays. This apartheid-like arrangement disadvantages non-Malays, making the claim of merit-based entry more myth than reality. The recent “second route” for university entry—available at fees ten times higher than subsidised places—further illustrates the inequities at play.

Replacing the matriculation system with STPM does nothing to solve the underlying problem: racial discrimination in education. As long as ethnicity continues to dictate admissions, no cosmetic change will bring about genuine reform.

The pressing question remains: where is Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim when it comes to implementing far-reaching reforms, especially in education?

Subscribe Below: