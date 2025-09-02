Share

Urban Reform Bill: Government guarantees are inadequate

The Minister of Housing and Local Government, Nga Kor Ming, informed that the government will look after the welfare of the building owners in the implementation of the Urban Reform Bill, but this statement is completely inadequate.

Opposition-administered states may have designated areas for urban development, but the move doesn't mean they have to agree to the undemocratic characteristics of the bill.

Nga can say this and that to defend the bill, but it is not enough to give the people confidence.

Government's guarantees or promises are just like a writing on a rushing river.

Although the approval threshold of 80 percent is comprehensively set, it still is not enough to pass the bill.

Given the financial strength of the developers with the support of the state government, in real situations, that 80 percent threshold is still not enough to protect homeowners.

Nga should realize that the government must not pretend to speak on behalf of the owners. The era of effective government representing the people has passed.

Governments everywhere are more inclined towards the interests of the developers than the ordinary citizens.

Thus, Nga doesn't need to tell tales about the government's pure intention in passing this urban reform bill.

For this bill to pass, it is imperative that the government introduce mechanisms that can protect homeowners, especially low-income earners.

First of all, ethnic settlements of various communities cannot be transferred from major urban areas in the name of urban redevelopment or rejuvenation.

There must also be a special provision for the establishment of independent tribunal to listen and decide complaints of the building owner.

This tribunal must be attended by individuals of high integrity so that developers do not control it.

The Nga seems to deem that the government's good intentions behind this bill are not appreciated.

Not that it's unacceptable, but unfortunately too much past experience shows people are often played for believing the government is benign.

For the information of Nga, this bill can't be amended just a little bit before it is presented in Parliament.

What is needed is not just a change in the consent threshold, but a full overhaul of this bill. I see a long and difficult journey for this bill to finally get passed in Parliament.

Is there any other way?

Mitra’s reduced allocation: A betrayal of the Indian poor

I am wondering how the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) is expected to function effectively in uplifting the Indian poor when its budget has been reduced from RM100 million to RM40 million.

Yes, the Indian cheerleaders in the Madani government are the first to praise Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s so-called commitment to the Indian community. But the reality is different.

The reduced allocation of RM40 million is meant for Tamil schools, estate housing for Indian workers, Indian settlements, and other basic needs. The earlier RM100 million allocation was intended to develop an entrepreneurial class among Indians.

Granted, funds were abused and misused in the past. But instead of going after the culprits, the government has chosen to punish the community by slashing the budget.

If RM100 million was already considered peanuts—a drop in the ocean—then there are no words to describe the meagre RM40 million allocation for the Indian community.

What is most troubling is that Indian leaders in government are quick to praise Anwar, instead of demanding accountability. Indians may be a numerical minority, but the needs of the poor and marginalised are no less than those of other deprived communities.

Each time the plight of the Indian poor is raised, Anwar evades the issue by comparing them to the Malay poor. This tactic creates the impression that Indians resent government assistance to Malays—when in fact, the demand is only for fairness and justice.

Such diversion only shows that Anwar has little genuine interest in assisting the Indian community. The reduction of Mitra funds is a stark example of how the government has let Indians down.

Deputy Minister for Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development R. Ramanan has, unfortunately, emerged as a laughing stock in the eyes of the Indian community—for blindly praising Anwar without facts or figures. Shouldn’t Ramanan instead explain why Mitra failed to receive its original allocation?

Subscribe Below: