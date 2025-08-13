Share

Traditionally, Kelantan has supplied arms into southern Thailand to aid the insurgency. The collection and transport of arms has been occurring in Kelantan for decades without much hinderance from local authorities.

The Thai 4th Army responsible for the deep south (Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat) has begun a serious operation to eradicate the “rat lines” where arms flow. In coordination, Malaysian authorities are pulling down small boat jetties on the Malaysian side of Sungai Kolok to slow down illicit trade across the border.

The Pattani United Liberation Organisation (Pulo), issued a statement via Facebook expressing the group’s deep gratitude to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his principled stance and Malaysia’s serious commitment to acting as a mediator in efforts to resolve the protracted conflict in Pattani.

If there is going to be any real peace in Southern Thailand, Malaysia must be closed off as a safe haven for ‘radicals’. Many are living and training in Malaysia with the full backing of sympathetic groups in the north and east coast of Malaysia. The violence in southern Thailand is no longer just about creating an independent Pattani.

Malaysians have also been active spreading ‘Salafi Dahwah’ through the deep south of Thailand.

There is a danger that these groups will look back inside Malaysia and begin campaigns to spread a revolutionary ideology across Malaysian groups. Corruption and hypocrisy of the nation’s leaders is aiding in creating a breeding ground for young radicals who see a different direction for Malaysia. Some young people see radicalization as a solution.

Part of resolving the conflict in southern Thailand must involve stemming the growth of radicalization in northern Malaysia and the east coast.

