Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emerging Market Skeptic's avatar
Emerging Market Skeptic
32m

Meanwhile... I recently got this post in my FB feed from Taiwan's Gold Card program which is being updated to be more attractive / flexible for foreigners (and alot of Malaysians visit and study in Taiwan):

"Recent amendments to the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals introduce clearer and more flexible pathways for foreign professionals and international graduates.

Key updates include:

• 2-year open work options for eligible international graduates

• More flexible permanent residency requirements

• Open work rights for spouses

• Expanded access to employment insurance and pension systems

These changes strengthen Taiwan’s efforts to attract and retain international professionals and support long-term settlement."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Murray Hunter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture