Kuala Lumpur is always one of the “top of the list” cities for expatriates to live in. Kuala Lumpur is renowned for affordability, good lifestyle, with great infrastructure. Yet expatriate numbers have been declining over the last couple of years. In 2023 immigration issued 154,000 expatriate passes, which dropped to 120,000 in 2024. In 2025, only 105,000 expatriate passes were issued, showing a dramatic downward trend over the last three years.

With the announcement of record high direct foreign investment made through the Malaysian Industrial Development Authority (MIDA), one would naturally expect expatiate employment to be rocketing skywards. But the figures tell a story very different.

The government itself is heavily promoting foreign investment. However, at the same time there are fewer professional expatriates now living in Malaysia. One would expect that growing industry segments like aerospace would require talented young foreigners to come to Malaysia to assist in giving the sector a technical edge.

This is sadly not the case. One of the world’s experts on urban social creativity Richard Florida said that creativity is greatly dependent upon having a diverse society with a class of people bringing new skills into the workforce to boost innovation. For Malaysia this has traditionally been the professional expatriate class. Instead, Malaysian productivity is basically stagnant. Productivity is falling behand other competitive nations.

What’s going wrong?

The government is trying to attract foreign talent into the workforce. Malaysia even set up a Talent Corporation to do just that in 2011. But Talent Corp has itself stalled through its own bureaucracy and passionless bureaucrats serving the professional expatriate cohort poorly that the organization wants to attract and keep in the country. Long gone are the days when the former minister for trade Rafidah Aziz used to personally invite young talented foreigners to Malaysia to help build the country.

While Malaysia’s political state is trying to attract talented professional expatriates, the administrative state is trying to turn them away by making it harder for them to come and stay. This seems to be a prevailing attitude in the bureaucracy. Many current expatriates in Kuala Lumpur feel that bureaucrats believe that foreigners are taking away the jobs that locals could perform.

However, when foreign expatriates now have trouble opening bank accounts, getting a new mobile phone account where a ‘special deposit’ must be paid by foreigners, and can’t even get expatriate cards from Talent Corp to carry on their person in lieu of their passport, some get a feeling they are not really wanted.

The barriers to entry for foreign entrepreneurs to come to Malaysia and start-up an innovation-based company are getting higher and higher. Most companies require Bumiputera equity, which has opened a backroom industry of nominal names as directors and shareholders just to form a company. Even the children of Malaysian’s are finding this. They just can’t get work permits, even though they have strong family ties.

Other potential expatriates have to wait while companies they have opened advertise for a local to take up the job position, they want to hold themselves, due to immigration regulations. These regulations don’t take into account that the potential expatriate is the only person with the ‘mental maps’ (schema) that is needed to make the company work and be successful. Developing a talented creative service force of people who have the expertise to help clients develop is missing from Kuala Lumpur. These talented people are in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Seoul. The base-level for expatriates to purchase their own apartments is just becoming too high. The minimum threshold for a foreigner to buy a strata-title residential unit is RM 1,000,000 today. This year a 4.0% additional stamp duty will be levied on foreigners who transfer property to others, making foreigner stamp duty 8.0% more than double that Malaysian pay. Strata unit real estate for foreigners is much cheaper in Bangkok.

The government has raised salary thresholds for professional expatriates. This has the effect of eliminating the presence of freelance innovation-based consultants who can add value to businesses and the economy. A secondary effect of the new rules with the capping of some expatriate positions for 10 years is that it is a deterrence to creative people making Malaysia their long-term work bases. The new expatriate salary requirements effective June 1, 2026 are listed in the table below.

Table: FMT

As FMT columnist Geoffrey Williams said, there is a presumption that foreigners are taking away jobs from Malaysians. It is the nation that will lose out on the work and technical experience and expertise these expatriates bring to Malaysia. This pool of experience will go to other places.

With these new salary structures, some investors may view Malaysia are unfriendly to foreigners and locate to other cities in this competitive market. The expatriate eco-systems in Bangkok and Singapore are high valued leading to many economic opportunities for locals to exploit. Urban areas are thriving. These eco-systems very under developed in Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor. The rising costs and restrictions to MM2H program for retirees further exacerbates the problem.

The recent removal of petrol subsidies for expatriates further adds to the perception that professional expatriates are not wanted in Malaysia. Expatriates are taxpayers too, but the targeted subsidies are citizenship not taxpayer based. The media projection to the targeted subsidies did not help – it gave the impression that foreigners are freeloaders. Many professional expatriates are now wondering how much longer they can stay in Malaysia.

The number of professional expatriates in a country is a good measure of the vibrancy of an economy – creativity. In Malaysia’s case this is rapidly declining.