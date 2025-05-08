Share

The assertion by UMNO Youth Chief Dr. Akmal Saleh that “Malaysia belongs to the Malays” is not only a dangerous historical revision but also an affront to the indigenous peoples of Sabah, Sarawak, and the Orang Asli of the Peninsula. It is an insult to the very process of decolonisation that forged Malaysia in 1963.

Our Rebuttal—Uncompromising and Unyielding

1. The Orang Asli: The True Original Inhabitants of Malaya

Historical records confirm that the Orang Asli—comprising the Semang, Senoi, and Jakun peoples—were the original custodians of the Malay Peninsula. Even early colonial accounts and indigenous rulers acknowledged that the Malays arrived later from islands across Southeast Asia. British Census Reports (1931, 1947) unequivocally show that a significant portion of those classified as “Malay” were recent immigrants. Claiming an exclusive Malay claim on Malaya erases these undeniable historical truths.

2. Malaysia’s Creation: A 1963 Federation, Not a 1957 Dream

Malaysia was not an organic outgrowth of Malaya but a federation politically constructed through the Malaysia Agreement of 1963—a treaty (if valid, which is disputed) forged by the United Kingdom, the Federation of Malaya, with the then colonies of North Borneo (Sabah), Sarawak, and Singapore. This was a deliberate, multinational pact to establish a secular, multicultural, and power-sharing state. Any narrative that ignores this treaty is an attack on the fundamental principles upon which our nation was built.

3. Defending Our Dignity: Borneo’s Fear of Malay Domination

Sabah and Sarawak did not join the making of Malaysia to be relegated to second-class status under a monolithic, Malay-dominated regime. Their leaders—and their people—voiced overwhelming concerns about the threat of racial and religious suppression. The concessions made, including additional parliamentary seats, were not handouts but essential safeguards against domination. This was a fight for dignity and self-respect that continues to echo today.

4. Singapore’s Exit and the Betrayal by Supremacist Policies

In 1965, deep-seated racial politics and the unwavering refusal of UMNO to honour the Malaysia Agreement forced Singapore to exit the federation. The ensuing racial violence in May 1969 was then used to justify the New Economic Policy—a policy that reshaped Malaysia into a state that privileges one race and one religion over all others. This betrayal undermines the entire basis of a secular federation.

5. A Covenant Broken: MA63 Violated

Repeated actions by UMNO-led governments have severely undercut the autonomy promised to Sabah and Sarawak. Centralised control over oil and gas resources, erosion of native land rights, and a deliberate substitution of secular federalism with a system of Malay-Muslim supremacy constitute a flagrant violation of MA63. These multiple breaches are not mere policy missteps—they are a deliberate dismantling of our the founding pact. Under international law, such material breaches grant the aggrieved parties the right to withdraw from the federation.

6. Malaysia is for All Malaysians—not Just for One Group

The Federal Constitution, even with the “special position” of Malays recognized under Article 153, clearly enshrines equality, citizenship, and freedom for every Malaysian. The vision expressed by the Reid Commission, Tungku Abdul Rahman, and the very spirit of Malayan Merdeka was for a truly inclusive nation. Sabah and Sarawak joined this union as equal partners, not as subordinates in a far right Malay nationalist project.

7. A Call for National Self-Reflection and Decisive Self-Determination

We call on all Malaysians, especially the younger generation, to reclaim the true history and essence of the federation if they wish to continue it:

Malaysia was created in 1963—not in 1957—as a voluntary, secular, and equal partnership.

The original vision has been systematically betrayed by those who insist on racial exclusivism.

The peoples of Borneo now assert their right to self-determination as the only path to genuine justice.

UMNO’s claims of exclusive Malay ownership are a betrayal of both our sacred founding principles and the collective rights of every Malaysian. If Malaysia is to remain a union of diverse peoples, it must honour its founding agreements. Otherwise, Sabah and Sarawak must reclaim their right to determine their own destiny.

Defending the Inalienable Right to Decide

In 1963, both IGC Chairman Lord Lansdowne and PM Tunku Abdul Rahman affirmed the right of Sabah and Sarawak to exit the federation. The omission of any secession clause in the federal amendments—once a basic tenet of free association—only reinforces this legal and moral right. International law supports this right, and history vindicates it.

Daniel John Jambun

President, Borneo Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BOPIMAFO)

Robert Pei

President, Sabah Sarawak Rights Australia New Zealand (SSRANZ)

