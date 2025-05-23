Share

With Pakatan Harapan cloning UMNO during the last two years, and acting just like any previous Barisan Nasional government, reformasi may come from some unexpected places.

Yesterday, Malaysian’s opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin, who could very easily become Malaysia’s next prime minister outlined Perikatan Nasional’s economic policy at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute meeting in Singapore.

It wasn’t so long ago that Nurul Izzah Anwar made such appearances.

Bersatu’s Hamzah Zainudin said “It was time for us to revive the economy, and move forward smarter, faster, and more equitably”, a narrative that could easily come out of the old ‘reformasi’ playbook discarded by the Madani government.

Hamzah realises the Malaysian economy is struggling and many people are still suffering from the over-zealous policies during the Covid era that damaged economic vibrance. Hamzah talked about needed structural economic reform, fiscal discipline, and expanding revenue in a sustainable manner, a different approach from the Madani e-invoice system that will hit the informal economy very hard.

Hamzah questioned continued blind development that benefits certain sections of the economy, in favour of striking a balance with welfare development, perhaps an income safety net, now much needed in Malaysia.

In education, Hamzah said PN would focus on capacity building, rather than pour out graduates who have difficulty finding jobs, due to a skills mis-match.

Hamzah prioritized fiscal responsibility to bring down debt, rather than creating record deficits each year. Hamzah spoke of a need to decrease bureaucracy and over regulation in the economy. PN’s objective is to reach the top ten countries in ‘ease of doing business’ ranking.

Hamzah committed to renewable energy and rare earth production to look for opportunities to capture more value-added semiconductor production in Malaysia.

Hamzah also recognised a dire need to improve productivity in Malaysia which is in decline. Corruption and lack of transparency needs great improvement to attract more foreign investment. Hamzah stated PN’s willingness to become innovative in new financial instruments to offer domestic and international investors new possibilities.

Any PN government will tackle the RM 75 billion food import bill, which is 55% of domestic food consumption, with agricultural food production. Much of this will be done through developing new young food production entrepreneurs than relying on GLCs which have failed to deliver.

Most of all Hamzah wants to bring political stability back to Malaysia. Even with Madani’s super parliamentary majority, politics in Malaysia still has the perception of being unstable.

Much of this looks like an enlightened approach, rather than the ‘green moon’ stereotype PN has been portrayed by the media and government propaganda machine.

The opposition has been very quiet over the last year and let the Madani government make its own mistakes. However, with the Melaka and Johor state elections coming up, PN is slowly coming out and offering an alternative to Malaysians.

We don’t see much of former home minister Hamzah Zainudin, but this may be about to change as elections are coming up. PN are now trying to show they have a vision for Malaysia.

