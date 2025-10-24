Share

The November 17 court case is not just about me but press freedom in Thailand and the ability of journalists to report on the region.

PayPal: @MurrayHunter733 By Luke Hunt UCANEWS.com Australian journalist Murray Hunter — who is testing transnational defamation laws — says he is exhausted by his ordeal after discovering he had been found liable in the Malaysian High Court for defaming the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The decision was made on Oct.15, but Hunter, who resides in Thailand, where the MCMC is also pursuing him for defamation, says the ruling was made without his knowledge; he was never served with any documents regarding the case, and he has only just been told of the court judgment.

“My issues are not with the political state but with the rogue parts of the administrative state,” Hunter told UCA News, adding the legal onslaught had worn him out. “I don’t have the motivation to write, yes, very tired.”

Hunter made international headlines last week when he was charged in Thailand for defaming the MCMC in Malaysia, which legal experts say is an example of transnational repression and perhaps the first time in ASEAN a person has been charged with such an allegation in another country.

Hunter said he does not know what damages he could face following the Malaysian High Court decision delivered through the court’s online system.

Costs or damages against him were not listed, but Hunter must still appear before a Thai court on Nov. 17 on the same charge of defaming the MCMC in Malaysia and could face up to two years in a Thai prison if convicted.

Hunter’s case has also been cited as an example of the expanding use of a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, also known as SLAPPs, a recent phenomena deployed by governments and big business to silence critics of all stripes, impacting on journalism, academia, and even the arts.

Many ASEAN countries have instituted criminal defamation and pre-trial detention laws in recent years, which, combined with the ability to sue in another country, human rights advocates say, is yet another form of transnational repression designed to silence dissent across Southeast Asia.

In Thailand, more recent examples of transnational repression include the assassination of a Cambodian politician and the deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China.

“I have to fight hard for my innocence in the coming court case in Thailand,” Hunter said, adding he is facing a case of double jeopardy. “It is unfair and pure victimization. The tactics used by the MCMC are extremely vindictive.”

The MCMC is a regulatory body and its key role is the regulation of the communications and multimedia industry, but legal experts have warned that this case could have wide-ranging precedents, from anyone with a political opinion to tourists who write a negative review on TripAdvisor.

“Government agencies have no business to sue the public for criticism made against them,” said Latheefa Koya, co-convenor from Malaysian NGO Lawyers for Liberty.

Latheefa, who is also a former commissioner-general of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, said the issue here is using taxpayer funding to chase critics of the government with the objective of silencing them.

“If the people in charge of MCMC think anyone has made a false statement about it, the right thing for them to do is issue a statement denying or explaining or clarifying,” he said. “But they have to stop acting like they are a private person whose feelings are wounded by criticism.”

