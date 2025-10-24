Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
11hEdited

" Government agencies have no business to sue the public for criticism made against them,” said Latheefa Koya, co-convenor from Malaysian NGO Lawyers for Liberty".

Latheefa, who is also a former commissioner-general of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, said the issue here is using taxpayer funding to chase critics of the government with the objective of silencing them.

“If the people in charge of MCMC think anyone has made a false statement about it, the right thing for them to do is issue a statement denying or explaining or clarifying,” he said. “But they have to stop acting like they are a private person whose feelings are wounded by criticism.”

Oh dear. Lateefah Koya does no one, least of all the now-discredited Murray Hunter, any favors by displaying her evident ignorance of the law in her statements on this matter. Governments, like individuals or corporations, possess the right, and a duty, when acting responsibly, a duty, to sue those who defame them. Thats what the laws of defamation are there for. This right enables them to safeguard their reputations, the integrity of their offices, their officials, and their decisions, as these are trustees of the interests the public and their constituents.

The challenge arises when governments confront groups like the one Lateefah Koya and Murray Hunter represents: a disorganized alliance of Woke activists, regime-change advocates, and libertarians whose excesses have gone unchecked for the past two decades, allowing unchecked attacks without consequence courtesy of foreign funding sans a valid mandate to speak or act for anyonne.

Murray's background and sources of funding and his 'mandate to destroy and destablilize in South East Asia can be traced back to Australia and the ANU-Australian National University, a hotbed of ASEAN destabilization activity funded and aided by the Soros Foundation and the National Endowment for Democracy.

Such groups, lacking any legitimate mandate, moral standing, or legal authority, have no right to assail those in high office simply because the foreign interests that fund them, direct them to do so under the guise of regime change.

Murray Hunter, for his part, has not conducted himself as a responsible, research-driven, fact based journalist. A cursory review of his recent writings over the past 18 months reveals a consistent pattern of unsubstantiated narratives that are deeply anti-Malay, anti-Muslim, and hostile to the Malaysian government.

These articles and coments by him lack rigorous analysis or evidence to support claims that Malays, their government, and Malaysia's Islamic identity are inherently antagonistic toward the Chinese community (with occasional nods to Indians for good measure). Instead, Hunter has relied on a chorus of insults from his supportive audience to silence anyone questioning the validity of his inflammatory accusations against his primary targets: Islam, Malays, and the Malaysian government.

There are legitimate ways to critique a government, its members, or its policies, provided they rest on verifiable facts and reasoned arguments. In Hunter's case, however, no such foundation exists, leaving him without a credible defense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture