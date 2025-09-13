Share

PRESS STATEMENT

13 September 2025

“Restoring Sabah & Sarawak’s Parliamentary Seats is Not a Gift — It is a Constitutional Obligation”

Kota Kinabalu : We views with deep concern the statement by Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof following the MA63 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63) meeting in Kuching yesterday, where he revealed that the Federal Government — led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim — has “agreed in principle” to increasing parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak.

While this statement may sound positive, it falls into the same pattern of half-promises and endless studies that Sabahans and Sarawakians have endured for decades. The people must be reminded: this is not a new idea, nor a political favour. It is a constitutional duty rooted in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

1. Representation Was the Safeguard of 1963

When Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore joined to form Malaysia, one of the core guarantees was that the Borneo states would hold one-third of the seats in Parliament collectively. This safeguard was deliberately written into the Federal Constitution to prevent domination by Malaya.

Without this safeguard, laws and policies can — and have — been forced onto Sabah and Sarawak by a Malaya majority. Restoring these seats is not about “power-sharing politics.” It is about reinstating the structural protection that was the very foundation of Malaysia’s formation.

2. “In Principle” Is Not Enough

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (PMX) has said the government “can consider” increasing seats, subject to further negotiations and studies. We stress: the time for consideration is over.

After 62 years of Malaysia, how many more “legal views,” “technical committees,” and “policy studies” are needed before Putrajaya fulfils what is already clear in history and law? Every delay only deepens the trust deficit between Borneo and the federal government.

3. Two-Thirds Majority Excuse Cannot Be a Shield

We note that Fadillah mentioned a two-thirds majority in Parliament is required for seat reallocation. This cannot be used as an excuse for inaction. If the government is sincere about MA63, then the Prime Minister and Cabinet must lead in building bipartisan consensus for this amendment.

Every party that claims to respect Sabah and Sarawak’s rights should have no hesitation in supporting such a motion. Failure to secure the numbers will expose who in Parliament truly respects MA63, and who treats it as a political slogan.

4. Sabah and Sarawak Tired of Token Gestures

The MTPMA63 meeting also touched on judicial appointments, scheduled waste, and tourism. While these are important, they remain piecemeal and symbolic compared to the core structural issues of representation, revenue, and autonomy.

Sabahans and Sarawakians are no longer satisfied with token concessions or administrative tweaks. We demand a comprehensive restoration of rights — including the long-denied 40% revenue entitlement and the rightful share of parliamentary representation.

5. The Call for Urgent Action

We calls upon the Federal Government, led by PMX, to stop hiding behind process and principle, and to table the constitutional amendment in the upcoming Parliament session. Let every MP show where they stand.

Sabah and Sarawak do not beg for more seats. We demand what was promised in 1963. Until the one-third representation is restored, Malaysia remains structurally imbalanced, with Borneo treated not as an equal partner, but as a colony within the Federation.

Daniel John Jambun President

Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

Subscribe Below: