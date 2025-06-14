Share

Academician Wong Chin Huat of Sunway University often comes across as the unofficial spokesperson for the non-Malays in Malaysia. While his observations may be well-meaning, they are sometimes overly simplistic and fail to grasp the nuanced complexities of the country’s multiracial political landscape.

Wong’s recent argument—that PAS’s attempt to court non-Malay support will likely falter due to a “zero-sum game” mentality—is not without merit. It is true that PAS often operates from a framework where perceived gains by non-Malays are seen as losses for Malays, and vice versa. However, this framing alone does not explain or capture the evolving political dynamics among non-Malay communities.

The discontentment of non-Malays—particularly the Chinese and Indians—towards the PH-led coalition cannot be dismissed outright. While their frustration may not immediately translate into support for PAS or the broader Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, it would be foolish to assume that disillusionment has no political consequences.

Wong, despite his academic standing, appears to overlook or perhaps underestimate the internal diversity within the non-Malay electorate. Lumping all non-Malays into a single bloc is a form of essentialism that flattens the political distinctions among Chinese, Indians, and other minorities. Their political calculations, sentiments, and thresholds of tolerance differ.

For instance, while the Chinese community might remain largely averse to PAS due to ideological and cultural differences, Indian voters have shown signs of shifting. This shift is not driven by expectations of PAS’s deliverables, but rather by mounting frustration with the Madani government. The support shown for PN or PAS in last year’s Sungai Bakap by-election among Indian voters is a case in point.

Similarly, low Chinese voter turnout in recent by-elections is not just apathy—it signals disillusionment with the PH-led coalition. Wong, who critiques PAS’s appeal, should also explain these patterns of political disengagement among the Chinese.

Non-Malay voters are not blindly loyal. Any potential support for PAS or PN will depend on whether these parties can move beyond narrow ethnoreligious politics and accommodate the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese and Indian communities.

If Wong is to retain credibility as a serious political analyst, he must avoid being trapped by historical oppositions or outdated assumptions. The PH-led coalition cannot afford to take Chinese and Indian support for granted. Political allegiances are fluid, and the Malaysian political environment is evolving rapidly.

Under the right socio-political conditions, there is no guarantee that the non-Malays won’t abandon a hypocritical or ineffective PH-led coalition. While such a shift may not manifest in outright support for PAS or PN, it could emerge in other forms—lower turnout, protest votes, or support for alternative opposition figures.

The political ground is shifting. Analysts like Wong must catch up or risk becoming irrelevant in their interpretations of Malaysia’s new political realities.

Subscribe Below: