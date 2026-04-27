Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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jordan Tan
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The problem and challenge face by Sabahans and the Labuan issue is not just a Malaysian abuse of power by its political leaders of the past, but is a symtoms of the same sickness endure by people in other countries. The cause of this universal suffering is the lack of leaders who possess moral fibre and sound character worthy to lead the masses. This traditional lack of leadership to rise above to serve the people and nations is the result of parenting failure and nurturing of the tender souls while they are vulnerable to negative inflences.

Unless there is an intentional and delibeate focus to groom large number of young leaders from the start of their tender lives, by parents or guardians , this deficiency in sound leaderships to contribute to a sane society will continue to perpetual as a vicious cycle to the hurt and detriment of society at large.

Leadership of questionable characters permitted to ruin nations were all once a tender babies waiting to be nurture and cherish to become responsbile and caring leaders later in life to blaze the trails for a bright future for nation emerging. But, like wild grass let to thrive and flourish these potential good candidates for nation building turn rogue. Potical school or academy for grooming sound leadership for nation building will not do the job, but each parent who habours ambition to deliver leaders for reigning the nation, in their hands hold the responsbility to such a sacred task.

To appreciate the art and science of how to master the wisdom to groom leadership fit for the future, the parents do well to make a start by reading these two books.

1. The secret life of an unborn child- by Thomas Verny

2. The inner child of the past by Hugh Missildine.

People who make noise down the corridor of history such as Bill Gates or John Rockefeller or Hilter tourned out as they were and are is their lack of sound parenting investment the first 1000 days of their lives. Back home Dr Mahathir, Najib who ruined the nation future and destiny were the result of deficiency in parenting skills in the formidable years of their lives.

Whereas positive leadership such as Mahatma Gandhi , Nelson Mandela or Ibrahim Traore are the deliberate decision they made to be stay godly and moral. They all think long term. Not seduce or blind by fleeting wealth nor passing riches.

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