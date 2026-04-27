RETURN LABUAN TO SABAH — PUTRAJAYA MUST ANSWER, NOT EVADE
Daniel John Jambun
RETURN LABUAN TO SABAH — PUTRAJAYA MUST ANSWER, NOT EVADE
Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo) issues a direct challenge to the Federal Government:
Will Putrajaya respect Sabah’s rights — or continue to ignore them?
The call to return Labuan is no longer coming from activists alone.
It is now coming from the very leader who oversaw its cession — Harris Salleh.
When the architect of the decision calls for its reversal, the issue is no longer historical.
It is a matter of national accountability.
1. PUTRAJAYA CANNOT HIDE BEHIND PROCEDURE
Yes, Labuan was ceded through legal process.
But let us be clear:
- there was no referendum
- there was no direct consent of the people
- there were expectations of development that remain disputed
Procedure was followed. But trust was broken.
2. LABUAN IS PART OF A LARGER PATTERN OF FAILURE
The Labuan issue does not stand alone.
It reflects a consistent pattern:
- Sabah’s 40% revenue entitlement under Article 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution remains unresolved
- Commitments under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 continue to be diluted
- Critical national findings remain unimplemented
Sabah has given.
Putrajaya has delayed.
3. FROM REGRET TO RESPONSIBILITY — HARRIS MUST LEAD
BoPiMaFo calls for the immediate establishment of a:
LABUAN REVIEW AND RESTORATION COMMISSION
And we take a firm position:
Harris Salleh must chair this Commission.
Not as a symbol of blame.
But as a figure of accountability.
If he now says Labuan should be returned, then he must lead the process to determine:
- what was promised
- what was delivered
- what must now be corrected
4. PUTRAJAYA MUST COMMIT — OR EXPLAIN ITS REFUSAL
BoPiMaFo demands that the Federal Government:
- publicly state its position on the return of Labuan
- agree to an independent review process
- commit to consultation with Labuan residents and Sabahans
- outline the constitutional pathway forward
If Putrajaya refuses, then it must answer one question:
Why is the will of the people acceptable in theory — but ignored in practice when it concerns Sabah?
5. THIS IS NO LONGER ABOUT LABUAN ALONE
This is about:
- constitutional integrity
- federal–state balance
- the credibility of national commitments
From Labuan…
to the 40% revenue entitlement…
to the implementation of national findings…
Sabah’s rights have been treated as negotiable.
BoPiMaFo rejects this entirely.
The time for silence has passed.
The time for procedural excuses has passed.
The time for accountability has arrived.
BoPiMaFo affirms:
Sabah’s future will not be decided by historical convenience — but by present truth and constitutional justice.
“If Putrajaya can take — it must also be prepared to return.”
Daniel John Jambun
Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)
The problem and challenge face by Sabahans and the Labuan issue is not just a Malaysian abuse of power by its political leaders of the past, but is a symtoms of the same sickness endure by people in other countries. The cause of this universal suffering is the lack of leaders who possess moral fibre and sound character worthy to lead the masses. This traditional lack of leadership to rise above to serve the people and nations is the result of parenting failure and nurturing of the tender souls while they are vulnerable to negative inflences.
Unless there is an intentional and delibeate focus to groom large number of young leaders from the start of their tender lives, by parents or guardians , this deficiency in sound leaderships to contribute to a sane society will continue to perpetual as a vicious cycle to the hurt and detriment of society at large.
Leadership of questionable characters permitted to ruin nations were all once a tender babies waiting to be nurture and cherish to become responsbile and caring leaders later in life to blaze the trails for a bright future for nation emerging. But, like wild grass let to thrive and flourish these potential good candidates for nation building turn rogue. Potical school or academy for grooming sound leadership for nation building will not do the job, but each parent who habours ambition to deliver leaders for reigning the nation, in their hands hold the responsbility to such a sacred task.
To appreciate the art and science of how to master the wisdom to groom leadership fit for the future, the parents do well to make a start by reading these two books.
1. The secret life of an unborn child- by Thomas Verny
2. The inner child of the past by Hugh Missildine.
People who make noise down the corridor of history such as Bill Gates or John Rockefeller or Hilter tourned out as they were and are is their lack of sound parenting investment the first 1000 days of their lives. Back home Dr Mahathir, Najib who ruined the nation future and destiny were the result of deficiency in parenting skills in the formidable years of their lives.
Whereas positive leadership such as Mahatma Gandhi , Nelson Mandela or Ibrahim Traore are the deliberate decision they made to be stay godly and moral. They all think long term. Not seduce or blind by fleeting wealth nor passing riches.