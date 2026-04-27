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RETURN LABUAN TO SABAH — PUTRAJAYA MUST ANSWER, NOT EVADE

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo) issues a direct challenge to the Federal Government:

Will Putrajaya respect Sabah’s rights — or continue to ignore them?

The call to return Labuan is no longer coming from activists alone.

It is now coming from the very leader who oversaw its cession — Harris Salleh.

When the architect of the decision calls for its reversal, the issue is no longer historical.

It is a matter of national accountability.

1. PUTRAJAYA CANNOT HIDE BEHIND PROCEDURE

Yes, Labuan was ceded through legal process.

But let us be clear:

- there was no referendum

- there was no direct consent of the people

- there were expectations of development that remain disputed

Procedure was followed. But trust was broken.

2. LABUAN IS PART OF A LARGER PATTERN OF FAILURE

The Labuan issue does not stand alone.

It reflects a consistent pattern:

- Sabah’s 40% revenue entitlement under Article 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution remains unresolved

- Commitments under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 continue to be diluted

- Critical national findings remain unimplemented

Sabah has given.

Putrajaya has delayed.

3. FROM REGRET TO RESPONSIBILITY — HARRIS MUST LEAD

BoPiMaFo calls for the immediate establishment of a:

LABUAN REVIEW AND RESTORATION COMMISSION

And we take a firm position:

Harris Salleh must chair this Commission.

Not as a symbol of blame.

But as a figure of accountability.

If he now says Labuan should be returned, then he must lead the process to determine:

- what was promised

- what was delivered

- what must now be corrected

4. PUTRAJAYA MUST COMMIT — OR EXPLAIN ITS REFUSAL

BoPiMaFo demands that the Federal Government:

- publicly state its position on the return of Labuan

- agree to an independent review process

- commit to consultation with Labuan residents and Sabahans

- outline the constitutional pathway forward

If Putrajaya refuses, then it must answer one question:

Why is the will of the people acceptable in theory — but ignored in practice when it concerns Sabah?

5. THIS IS NO LONGER ABOUT LABUAN ALONE

This is about:

- constitutional integrity

- federal–state balance

- the credibility of national commitments

From Labuan…

to the 40% revenue entitlement…

to the implementation of national findings…

Sabah’s rights have been treated as negotiable.

BoPiMaFo rejects this entirely.

The time for silence has passed.

The time for procedural excuses has passed.

The time for accountability has arrived.

BoPiMaFo affirms:

Sabah’s future will not be decided by historical convenience — but by present truth and constitutional justice.

“If Putrajaya can take — it must also be prepared to return.”

Daniel John Jambun

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)