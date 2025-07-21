Share

Comment: “Malaysia will not compromise on its Bumiputera policy during ongoing tariff negotiations with the US” says Anwar Ibrahim. Prime Minister has sided with the wealthy Malay elites at the cost of the rest of Malaysian society. It’s a fact that the ordinary citizen could never afford to become a partner in any US investment. Local Malaysian Bumiputera partners will come from the wealthy Malay elites. Anwar’s stand not only protects, but provides exclusive opportunities to the Malay elite. The big losers here are all the SMEs that now have little chance to export their products to the US. They may pack up and leave, in order to supply the US. Gone will be Malaysian business innovators, so the elite Malay fat cats can make money. This is economic vandalism.

I am not sure whether Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is really as serious as he has portrayed in defending a priority policy to Bumiputera communities in the country.

The imposition of tariffs of as much as 24 percent by the United States on Malaysian exports seems to be inseparable from the implementation of the condition of 30 percent of Bumiputera's equity on foreign companies, the nature of the halal industry, and not less importantly, the prohibition of the participation of foreign equity in the gas and petroleum industry.

While Anwar appears firm in defending Bumiputera’s hold in the country—which he describes as a “red line”—the government is at the same time eager to negotiate kindly and diplomatically with the US to reduce tariffs.

I was informed by several former Malaysian diplomats that Anwar has a strange habit of speaking in a firm tone and using uncompromising language when addressing local audiences, especially segments of the Malay society.

To the Malays, he wants to be seen as a fighter for their political and economic interest, specifically through the implementation of pro-Bumiputera policies.

In other words, Anwar, despite being aware of the weaknesses of some of Bumiputera's policies, is not prepared to confront them or enact better national policies in the interest of all walks of the people.

It's not a complicated thing to understand that the pro-Bumiputera policies all these years have actually been more beneficial to the Malay elite in the administrative and political sectors.

Anwar, by giving priority to political importance and continuity of power, lacks the courage and wisdom to face the political, social and economic realities of the country.

He is too worried that any attempt to critically assess Bumiputera's privileges will be considered a zero-game—a loss for BumiputerA and a profit for the non-Malay community which is more economically dynamic.

Whether Anwar will change or not the privileges of Bumiputera should not be judged on the basis of his political rhetoric, but more importantly, what Malaysia will submit in negotiations with the US in exchange for tariff cuts.

I believe there is a serious mismatch between what Anwar said and what Malaysia will sacrifice in the tariff negotiations.

Anwar shouldn't behave like he's anti-American—the truth is too deep. He obviously doesn't have the courage and firmness like former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Trying to recall how Mahathir defied IMF policies during the country's financial crisis in 1990s. While Anwar was willing to reconcile to IMF's claim, Mahathir appeared bravely to resist. Now, it's Anwar who supposedly wants to insist on defending Bumiputera's rights, but in tariff negotiations with the US, it's likely that he'll be more submissive—with the potential to blow the country's economy.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or go to https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: