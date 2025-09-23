Share

With the recent announcement that all Malaysian citizens with valid driving licenses will be eligible for up to 300 litres of petrol at RM 1.99 per litre, will lead to creation of a new scamming industry and corruption of civil servants.

An RM 80 million system has been created to utilize the MyKad for verification of eligibility for the subsidized RON 95 petrol. Those not eligible (foreigners), even though they might be expatriates and guest workers will have to pay the non-subsidized price of RM 2.60 per litre. This RON95 subsidy will be given to all citizens regardless of income level. With a 300 litre limit for personal use, with no limits for e-hailing service providers,

Besides the system being vulnerable to internet outages, the new Budi95 system beginning on September 30 for most citizens is open for a number of potential abuses.

The whole system is governed through MyKad terminals that are installed at petrol pumps and kiosks. The MyKad is scanned for eligibility and keeping an account of individuals 300 litre ration.

The skimming of MyKads for the 300 litre petrol allowance will now be encouraged as petrol allowances can be diverted to others using the MyKad data. Credit card fraud is already a major crime in Malaysia. This indicates what will happen to the MyKad in the quest to profit off the RON95 subsidy. This will almost certainly be the case with RON95 as it is one of the cheapest in the world.

There will be a black-market in MyKads

Theft of MyKads will be expected to increase as the cards now have a commercial value. Each MyKad will now be potentially worth RM 180 per month to those who posses the card.

The former economy minister Rafizi Ramli has warned that people will be immediately searching for loopholes in the Budi95 system, to participate in the lucrative fuel reselling market. This will be especially the case when a category of drivers (e-hailers) have unlimited access to RON95.

RON95 black-market commencing

The government has also created a new market for excess petrol to foreign motorists who will pay RM 2.60 per litre. Very soon there will be a ‘blackmarket’ trade in RON95 sales to this group. There are over 3 million foreigners living in Malaysia now. Some enterprising people in the e-hailing category will be able to grow massive new businesses overnight. There is already talk going on within chatgroups of such plans being implemented now, ready for September 30. As early as next week there will be small kiosks springing up selling bottles of petrol to motorbike riders.

Soon to be seen in KL?

The biggest risk to the system will be institutionalized corruption. Civil servants may collude with racketeers and create fuel reselling cartels by skimming quotas off the system itself. This will become a multimillion Ringgit business. Thus the temptation will be very high. Whenever a government introduces dual-pricing into a market, black-markets such as fuel reselling will thrive. Just in southern Thailand, 20,000 litres is required daily from Malaysia on the black-market.

It wont take long for massive abuses of the new Budi95 subsidy system to become evident, which will cost the government hundreds Millions of Ringgit before they are shut down.

