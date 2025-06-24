Share

A roundtable meeting led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged PM Anwar Ibrahim to recuse himself from appointing senior judges due to a conflict of interest arising from his ongoing civil case.

Among the figures present at the session were former Prime Ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin; former Deputy Chief Minister of Penang, Prof Dr P. Ramasamy; HINDRAF President, Waytha Moorthy; Kota Bharu Member of Parliament, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan; former Speaker of the Senate, Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Parti Pejuang Information Chief, Rafique Rashid.

The resolution was as follows:

We propose and resolve as follows: