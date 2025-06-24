Roundtable meeting led by Dr Tun Mahathir calling for reforms of the appointment of judges and resignation of prime minister Anwar Ibrahim
A roundtable meeting led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad has urged PM Anwar Ibrahim to recuse himself from appointing senior judges due to a conflict of interest arising from his ongoing civil case.
Among the figures present at the session were former Prime Ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin; former Deputy Chief Minister of Penang, Prof Dr P. Ramasamy; HINDRAF President, Waytha Moorthy; Kota Bharu Member of Parliament, Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan; former Speaker of the Senate, Tan Sri Rais Yatim and Parti Pejuang Information Chief, Rafique Rashid.
The resolution was as follows:
We propose and resolve as follows:
1. The individuals to be appointed to the topmost positions in the Judiciary shall be based on merit, integrity, seniority and not on political tendency or relationship with the Prime Minister.
2. The Prime Minister shall not be involved in the appointment process of judges when he is involved in an active litigation in court in his personal capacity so as to allay the fears of conflict, and if the situation arises the Prime Minister must declare his conflict of interest and stay out altogether from the process.
3. The Opposition is to play a pivotal role in the Dewan Rakyat to propose amendment to the Federal Constitution and the Judicial Appointment Commission Act 2009 to remove the Prime Minister's role in the appointment of superior court judges, including amendments to restore the power of the judiciary as an equal branch of the government.
4. Malaysians from all walks of life are to continue overseeing and to act as a check and balance in the process of appointing high-ranking officials in Malaysia, including the appointment of superior court judges to ensure that it is not abused by the Executive.
5. That Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim forthwith resign as Prime Minister since he has brought disrepute to the Office in that there is a strong perception and/or possibility of judicial interference by him in view of vacancies at the superior court which could eventually hear and decide his plea for immunity.
Subscribe Below:
The only good thing about this round table is Tun Dr. Mahathir himself. Sitting at the far left of Dr. Mahathir is one princple cause of instablity in any goverenment and that is the self serving Waythamurthi.
A heavy hand in a multi racial highly politicised natio of ignorant self serving professionals i the only way to return stability to Malaysia.