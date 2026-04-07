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Why does Princess Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh cover up and act as a front for a “criminal organization” like the Chartered Management Institute (CMI)?

Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, a middle-class girl with a fledgling career in public relations, became a member of the British royal family in June 1999 when she married Prince Edward, the youngest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who later became the Duke of Edinburgh.

In her public life Sophie has a well-established “veil of virtue” and has become the patron of dozens of charities and organizations. She works very hard making hundreds of public appearances each year with no obvious source of income beyond a relatively small allowance from the royal purse.

HRH Sophie’s reputation for helping deprived groups around the world is well-known and highly regarded. Prince Edward and Sophie have their own foundation that supports charities called the Wessex Youth Trust (The Earl and Countess of Wessex Charitable Trust).

As a full-time member of the British royal family Her Royal Highness (HRH) also assists UK business organizations to promote their products around the world following in the footsteps of her brother-in-law the former Prince Andrew. Her support of the marketing of British wool, for example, has taken her to countries like India and Qatar with no disclosure of who pays the bills.

Among the numerous charities and organizations that have HRH Sophie as patron, is the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) which is a registered charity with a Royal Charter, primarily involved in selling training courses around the world. HRH Sophie took over this patronage from her father-in-law Prince Philip on May 2019.

Princess Sophie with CMI President Fiona Dawson and CMI CEO Ann Francke who faces defamation and witness tampering claims

The CMI was set up after World War II mainly to assist returning servicemen to obtain qualifications that would help them obtain good jobs after their military service. The organization has grown, obtaining a Royal Charter granted by the Privy Council in 2002 and now markets and sells ‘qualifications’ around the world competing against the private sector. It has revenue of more than GBP30 million per year from these commercial activities.

HRH Sophie’s patronage of CMI and the Royal Charter have certainly enhanced the organization’s international credibility. This has been leveraged to help CMI build up an international network of commercial franchisees who sell titles, certificates, diplomas and even to grant ‘accreditation’ to organizations involved in management education.

However, extensive research has found a large number of anomalies within CMI operations, some of which are ‘criminal’ in nature and many of which break the domestic laws and regulations of countries in which they operate.

The CMI certificates and diplomas offered by ‘third party’ franchisees around the world are not accredited by either the British authorities such as Ofqual or local education accreditation authorities in the countries in which they are sold.

This non-regulated status has been confirmed by the UK accreditation agencies and accreditation counterparts in the CMI’s main markets.

Recently, many higher and TVET institutions have been claiming that their degrees have been accredited by CMI. However, CMI is not an accreditation authority and is expressly prohibited in its Royal Charter from selling certificates without prior accreditation from a regulatory authority.

Claims of “CMI Accreditation,” “Dual Accreditation” or other terms used by CMI in its marketing amount to qualifications fraud under the guidelines recently issued in the UK to which the CMI is a signatory. Qualifications fraud is a crime.

This is occurring on a massive scale through CMI’s sales network outside of the United Kingdom which covers more than 140 CMI centres in 39 countries, mainly in the Middle East and South East Asia.

As a charity, the income received or the work undertaken by CMI is not charitable work according to the treatment of such income by the UK Charity Commission and there are major questions about whether CMI should be allowed to maintain charitable status.

In addition, there are no taxes paid by CMI on the revenue gained from what are clearly commercial activities. It is understood that this issue is currently under investigation.

In March of this year, HRH Sophie was informed of these practices in CMI and was provided with documentary proof of litigation, regulatory and criminal complaints and public reports of attempts to cover up perjury, witness tampering and the discharge of their lawyers for malpractice.

However, after nearly two months, following the mantra of the royal household to “never explain – never apologize,” there has been no acknowledgement or public statement from her office regarding the above matters.

It is very clear that HRH Sophie is well aware about what is happening at CMI and her silence and willingness to continue to support an organization such as CMI now raises many questions.

Allegations of qualifications fraud and cover up of other potential crimes at the CMI pose a significant risk to Princess Sophie’s reputation as a leading royal

HRH Sophie and her husband are also known to be close to former Prince Andrew who has been stripped of his titles and roles due to close connections with the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She was also considered a close friend of the wife of Prince Harry, Megan Markel. According to chatter from a decade ago, all three Sophie, Andrew and Megan were known for their ‘pay for plate’ schemes, where guests would pay a price to be seated next to or on the same table as a “Royal”.

Even within the last few months there has been outrage that Prince Edward and Sophie made GBP 130,00 per annum sub-letting a stable block on the Bagshot Park Royal Estate land that they only pay a peppercorn rent. The stables are located on the pair’s 51-acre estate, around 400 metres from the main house which has 120 rooms. In what appears to be an attempt to raise money, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh had advertised the stables at Bagshot Park in Surry in the press.

HRH Princess Sophie has been absent from multiple royal events, including the Easter service gathering of leading royals earlier this month.

Her repeated absence from public life, controversies about renting out parts of her estate and now revelations about mismanagement and cover up in her royal charities are casting a cloud on her reputation for virtue which might well go the same way as her brother-in-law without clarity on her role at CMI.