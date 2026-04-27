Negeri Sembilan UMNO state assembly members effectively bring down Madani coalition today

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Actions speak louder than words. Just as UMNO vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin is declining to reveal whether UMNO will contest the upcoming scheduled Melaka state election alone or in partnership with other unity government members, his colleagues in Negeri Sembilan have answered the question through their actions.

The monarchy drama in Negeri Sembilan has spilled over into the state assembly.

The smile of a coup against the Madani coalition

Today, 14 Negeri Sembilan UMNO state assembly members have withdrawn their support for the current chief minister Aminuddin Harun claiming they have lost all confidence in him due to his handling of the four chieftains seeking to remove the Yang Di-Pertuan Besar of the state.

UMNO’s withdraw of support will not immediately change the government, although four UMNO ADUN’s are executive councilors. UMNO and the Barisan Nasional have 14 seats, to Pakatan Harapan’s 17 members. Perikatan Nasional has 5 members, who are holding a press conference as this is being written.

However, the UMNO move to withdraw support for the chief minister really reflects UMNO grassroot feelings about the UMNO-Pakatan Harapan coalition. There is anger within UMNO over the forming of the coalition from back in late 2022 when the unity government was formed.

Many within UMNO believe that PKR, DAP and Amanah will be a burden for UMNO in the coming general election. This is a clear signal that UMNO will decouple itself from the Madani coalition in the coming general election.

This is a very clear sign that PH and BN must develop their own separate electoral strategies for the coming GE. This is particularly the case where the GE16 campaign will be just as fierce as was the campaign during GE15.

To many PH supporters, UMNO is still the demon it was portrayed during the last general election. UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi only just won his seat of Bagan Datuk in Perak, and many within PKR and DAP wanted him to lose his seat. However, Zahid just scrapped in by a few hundred votes against PKR, where he became the deputy prime minister under Anwar Ibrahim in a coalition.

This has created much resentment along with the charges against Zahid being withdrawn through a DNAA, which appeared to be seen as some form of backroom deal for switching sides from PN to PH after the election.

From the UMNO side many are angry that UMNO had to serve in a government along with the DAP.

UMNO has been circumventing the Madani government through government statutory agencies UMNO controls through political appointees. This clandestine sabotage by UMNO has increased the unpopularity of PH.

UMNO is ready to go alone in GE16 now. The political lines were drawn today in Negeri Sembilan between UMNO and Pakatan Harapan. PN agreeing to cooperate with BN in the Negeri Sembilan state assembly indicates where UMNO is heading for the coming election.

A big move by PAS leadership in Negeri Sembilan today towards Barisan Nasional

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