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As the communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said back in 2024, the Reporters Without Borders 2026 Press Freedom Index ‘is not the gold standard’. Its is what the annual RSF press freedom index leaves out that is important. The report did not mention the ‘hidden hand’ that is influencing much of the media content in the nation. The RSF seems reluctant to tackle this issue.

The big takeaway is Malaysia’s ranking went to 95, falling from 88 out of 180 countries in 2025. Malaysia’s score went from 56.09 to 52.73. What kept Malaysia under 100 was the fact that press freedom has been declining across many countries at this point of time. Malaysia is effectively back to the 2024 score which was 52.07, giving it 107th place.

What wasn’t mentioned in the report was the ‘climate of fear’ in Malaysia according to BFM, transnational repression (TNR), and using civil law to pursue those who were claimed to have defamed ‘the state’. The report doesn’t capture this issue of journalists leaving the industry.

The basis of the report is a survey taken of an unknown number of people in the media. We cannot examine any biases in the report. The RSF report was much more mild than the recent Amnesty International human rights report which you can access here. The full report is below.

RSF Report on Malaysia below:

Malaysia is a culturally diverse parliamentary democracy with a constitutional monarchy. Although the federal government has a draconian legislative arsenal to restrict press freedom, these restrictions are resisted by a vibrant civil society.

Media landscape

On the surface, Malaysia seems to have a rich media landscape but the state media – the news agency Bernama and the broadcaster Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) – exert a great deal of influence. Many mainstream media outlets are openly partisan, and newsrooms mainly toe the line of whatever government is in power. The media sector is more dynamic online, driven by sites that cherish their editorial autonomy, such as Malaysiakini, Sinar Harian and The Fourth. While most media players are concentrated around the federal capital of Kuala Lumpur, there are some vibrant local media outlets, especially in East Malaysia.

Political context

The government exerts a great deal of political pressure to deter the media from tackling sensitive subjects or from criticising politicians and government officials. The authorities are after investigative reporters, and the monarchy is an extremely sensitive subject, as are discussions on race and religion. Any form of commentary or reporting deemed critical of the monarchy can result in prosecution, leading to widespread self-censorship on the matter.

Legal framework

The constitution guarantees press freedom, but draconian legislation allows the authorities to restrict this freedom by sending journalists to prison: up to 20 years for those accused of violating the 1948 Sedition Act and 14 years for the 1972 Official Secrets Act. The Printing Presses and Publication Act (PPPA) gives the government strict control over the licensing of print media outlets, while the Communications and Multimedia Act is often used to curb what the authorities consider as “fake news”. The government is also planning to amend the PPPA to extend its reach to online media and add heftier fines and jail time. Judicial reforms, namely the adoption of a Freedom of Information Act and the creation of a media council, are nonetheless under way.

Economic context

Creating a media outlet is risky business in Malaysia, particularly due to the government’s control of licences, a system it uses to impose its editorial line. Media ownership is highly concentrated, with several media moguls threatening the independence and pluralism of the entire sector. Creating an online media outlet is much easier as long as it does not cross the implicit red lines dictated by the government.

Sociocultural context

Malay-language media, which are consumed by a majority of the population, are subject to more censorship than their counterparts in English, Chinese, Tamil or other Malaysian languages. Certain issues related to Islam, which until recently were still taboo, are starting to emerge, such as conversion, child marriages and apostasy. The government has hardened its crackdown against the “3R” (Race, Religion and Royalty) offences, which has resulted in the arrest and punishment of several people for their online comments.

Safety

Malaysian journalists are rarely the target of physical attacks, but some are subjected to judicial harassment or smear campaigns. Recent threats to journalism have included prosecutions involving huge expenses, police searches of media outlet headquarters, disregard for the confidentiality of sources, and expulsions of foreign reporters or whistleblowers.