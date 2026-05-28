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On May 25, 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law that permits the deployment of Russian Armed Forces and other state agencies abroad to protect Russian citizens facing arrest, detention, criminal prosecution, or related legal actions by foreign courts or international agencies.

The legislation applies in cases where such actions stem from decisions by foreign courts or international judicial bodies whose jurisdiction is not recognized by Russia—specifically, those not based on an international treaty involving Russia or a United Nations Security Council resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

A key consequence of the law is that it provides a domestic legal basis for Russian agencies, including the military, to operate in other countries, including NATO member states, in order to safeguard Russian nationals in the specified circumstances.

The law was passed unanimously by the State Duma and Federation Council earlier in May. It is viewed by Russian officials as a response to actions by Western judicial institutions, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC), which Russia does not recognize.

This measure grants the Russian president authority to order such protective actions but does not automatically trigger military operations. It enters into force ten days after official publication.

This is a clear sign that Russia will now be more proactive in looking after its interests in the future.