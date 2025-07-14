Share

It is inconceivable that the eastern regions on the island of Borneo, namely Sabah and Sarawak, would not benefit from the oil and gas resources just because these items are not mentioned in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). Even if these items are mentioned in the MA63, there should be a provision for these regions to benefit from the discovery of future resources. It is out of common sense that the MA63 should have been structured in such a way that these two regions are not given a raw deal in the future exploration of resources.

There are basically two major problems with the MA63. One is its lack of implementation insofar as Sabah and Sarawak are concerned. I understand that the implementation of the provisions of the federal agreement is far from satisfactory. If this is the case, then how can this agreement address the persistent issue of these regions sharing and benefitting from oil and gas? In fact, I would argue that the federal government in Putrajaya should even consider paying the two regions a compensatory financial sum to make up for their lost resources.

Even if the full implementation of the MA63 agreement is not complete and the possible amendments to address the shortfall in the sharing of oil and gas resources seem not on the agenda, there is the often overlooked problem of the subservience of the political elite in these two regions to the dominant elite based in Putrajaya. Very often than not, these regional elites would like to give the impression to the people in their respective regions that the problem is Putrajaya and not them. By transferring the blame to the government in Putrajaya, these regional elites tend to think and act as champions of regional sentiments and interests.

I would argue one of the main factors that stand in the way of equality between Sabah and Sarawak and Peninsula Malaysia is the subservience of the ruling regional elites to those in power in Putrajaya. Because the ruling local elites have engaged in controversial business and commercial activities, they have been prevented from genuinely voicing the concerns of the people in these two regions. The possible and potential investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) hang over their heads as the proverbial Sword of Damocles.

Unless and until the ruling local elites in Sabah and Sarawak are clean and brave in the fight for justice, there is no possibility of these two regions claiming their legitimate lost rights. The legitimate rights in reclaiming the resources associated with oil and gas is one important area where these two regions have lost out to Putrajaya in the past. In fact, there are many other significant areas that these regions have yet to reclaim. The federal linkage between Sabah and Sarawak with Peninsula Malaya is one of incomplete federalism. The ruling elites in Putrajaya are not going to hand over the rights of these two regions on a silver plate.

