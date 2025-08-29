Kebabangan (KBB) cluster field, offshore Sabah

Kota Kinabalu : In response to Senator Robert Lau’s call for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into PETRONAS’s spending of oil and gas wealth, Sabah’s leaders and civil society groups demand that the inquiry must also expose Sabah’s true contributions and rightful entitlements.

For over five decades, Sabah has been one of Malaysia’s largest producers of oil and gas, yet our state remains among the poorest in the nation. This contradiction is not only unjust — it is a national scandal that reveals deep exploitation and the systematic betrayal of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Sabah’s Key Concerns

Disproportionate Returns: Since the Petroleum Development Act 1974, PETRONAS has extracted an estimated RM400–500 billion worth of oil and gas from Sabah. Yet our state has received only a meagre 5% royalty — roughly RM20–25 billion over 50 years. Put simply, for every RM1,000 taken from Sabah, only RM50 is returned.

Poverty Amidst Wealth: In 2023 alone, Sabah contributed nearly RM18 billion to federal revenue, yet still tops the chart as Malaysia’s poorest state with a poverty rate nearly four times the national average. Our people endure broken roads, rural poverty, unemployment, and the highest cost of living outside Kuala Lumpur.

MA63 Betrayed: MA63 guaranteed autonomy and fairness. Instead, Sabah has been reduced to a resource colony — providing energy for the nation while being denied the means to develop ourselves. This is a betrayal of the highest order.

Our Demands and Proposals

1. Establish an RCI with full Sabah participation to reveal exactly how much PETRONAS has taken from Sabah since 1974, and where the money has gone.

2. Immediate increase in oil royalties to at least 20%, with negotiations toward a fairer and permanent revenue-sharing model — one that reflects Sabah’s true contribution.

3. Create a Sabah Sovereign Wealth Fund, modelled after Norway’s, to safeguard oil and gas income for future generations and prevent political misuse.

4. Strengthen a Sabah-owned petroleum entity to operate in genuine partnership with PETRONAS, ensuring that local ownership, jobs, and benefits stay in Sabah.

5. Mandate annual public reporting by PETRONAS of state-by-state revenue contributions, so Sabahans can finally see in black and white how much of our wealth has been drained.

Our Position

“This is not about breaking Malaysia apart — it is about restoring fairness under MA63. Sabah has carried Malaysia on its back for half a century, yet remains underdeveloped and deprived. PETRONAS has taken hundreds of billions from Sabah, but returned only scraps. This injustice cannot continue. A stronger Sabah will mean a stronger Malaysia. But justice delayed is justice denied. We will not remain silent while our wealth is drained and our rights trampled.”

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

