Share

We take note of the Prime Minister's remarks today at the KDCA Hongkod Koisaan in Penampang regarding the Sabah mining scandal. While we welcome his presence at Kaamatan and his stated commitment to due process, we cannot remain silent when such a serious issue involving billions in Sabahan resources is brushed aside with procedural deflections and misplaced analogies.

Let us be clear: no one is asking the Prime Minister to act like a dictator. What Sabahans are demanding is moral courage, political clarity, and transparent leadership—especially when our state’s wealth is plundered under the watch of those in power.

The Sabah mining scandal is not a trivial matter. It is not just about viral videos or AI-generated clips—it is about the very real and visible abuse of power, the exploitation of our natural resources, and the growing sense that Sabahans are being left to fend for themselves while those responsible remain protected.

We are deeply concerned by the Prime Minister’s statement comparing whistleblowers to criminals who embezzle billions. This analogy is not only flawed—it sends the wrong message. Whistleblowers are not the problem. They are often the last line of defence between corruption and truth. To suggest they do not deserve protection is to discourage future acts of public courage that expose wrongdoing.

If indeed the government is in possession of the full footage, then the people deserve an immediate update: What has the MACC done? Who has been questioned? What assets have been frozen? When will the public know the truth?

Furthermore, the Prime Minister’s public praise of the Chief Minister—at a time when legitimate questions are being raised about his administration’s role in this scandal—only deepens the perception that political alliances are being prioritised over integrity and justice.

Sabah has been robbed of its wealth for far too long. This is not about politics—it is about dignity, accountability, and the future of our people.

We urge the Prime Minister to live up to his own words. Do not let Sabah’s rights be buried under bureaucracy. Do not let due process become a shield for inaction.

The people are watching. And we will not stay silent.

Daniel John Jambun is President of

Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo).

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: