Sabah Deserves Action, Not Excuses — The Mining Scandal Must Not Be Buried Under Procedure
Daniel John Jambun
We take note of the Prime Minister's remarks today at the KDCA Hongkod Koisaan in Penampang regarding the Sabah mining scandal. While we welcome his presence at Kaamatan and his stated commitment to due process, we cannot remain silent when such a serious issue involving billions in Sabahan resources is brushed aside with procedural deflections and misplaced analogies.
Let us be clear: no one is asking the Prime Minister to act like a dictator. What Sabahans are demanding is moral courage, political clarity, and transparent leadership—especially when our state’s wealth is plundered under the watch of those in power.
The Sabah mining scandal is not a trivial matter. It is not just about viral videos or AI-generated clips—it is about the very real and visible abuse of power, the exploitation of our natural resources, and the growing sense that Sabahans are being left to fend for themselves while those responsible remain protected.
We are deeply concerned by the Prime Minister’s statement comparing whistleblowers to criminals who embezzle billions. This analogy is not only flawed—it sends the wrong message. Whistleblowers are not the problem. They are often the last line of defence between corruption and truth. To suggest they do not deserve protection is to discourage future acts of public courage that expose wrongdoing.
If indeed the government is in possession of the full footage, then the people deserve an immediate update: What has the MACC done? Who has been questioned? What assets have been frozen? When will the public know the truth?
Furthermore, the Prime Minister’s public praise of the Chief Minister—at a time when legitimate questions are being raised about his administration’s role in this scandal—only deepens the perception that political alliances are being prioritised over integrity and justice.
Sabah has been robbed of its wealth for far too long. This is not about politics—it is about dignity, accountability, and the future of our people.
We urge the Prime Minister to live up to his own words. Do not let Sabah’s rights be buried under bureaucracy. Do not let due process become a shield for inaction.
The people are watching. And we will not stay silent.
Daniel John Jambun is President of
Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo).
I repost my previous letter to Daniel John Jambun . The leadership who makes a significance difference to Sabah's future for the better to all sabahans must be like that of Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso. My letter to Daniel John Jambun .
For Sabah to rise and accelerate to be a vibrant and advance state either to remain in Malaysia or break free, the first step is to nurture a large pool of human talents who excel in all fields of human endeavors. Whether it is science or technology or mathematics or engineering. All these skill sets can be acquired not by the usual mundane state education but by an ancient and proven way to inspire human excellence.
Three quotations which are full of wisdom, insight as quoted below will give Sabahans a head start
First “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. ”
― Alvin Toffler (4 Oct 1928- 27 June 2016)
Second,He who will not reason, is a bigot; he who cannot is a fool; and he who dares not is a slave. Sir William Drummond (26 Sept 1769-29 March 1828)
Third. Attachment is the great fabricator of illusions; reality can be attained only by someone who is detached. Simone Weil (3 February 1909 - 24 August 1943)
All these three mental attitudes and mind sets can be effectively taught and cultured into the mind of the masses by prenatal education before birth. Follow by post early education after birth. All the most talented and productive human beings from past and present generations have had such exposure to both pre-natal and post natal education. Almost all Nobel prize winners for the last 100 years have this common beginning.
Education at its best must inculcate intellectual, emotional, physical and moral and spiritual aspects of the whole human being. Which currently is lacking and absent completely in institutionized formal education provided by private and government educational system.
To Daniel john Jambun for a start to begin the journey of appreciating the significance this focus attention to education excellence to produce a large pool of talented Sabah home grown talents, may I recommend two books for your consideration- 1. The secret life of the unborn child, by Thomas Verny (1984) and The inner child of the past by Hugh Missildine (1964) these two authors will give you a very good introduction of the importance of prenatal and post-natal education. These two books merely provide an introduction of the importance of teaching from the class room of the womb.
Why prenatal education is so importance for the road to greatness for any nation? This nine months of nurturing an unborn child mind before birth is so crucial because before birth a child’s mind is open, hungry, free from prejudice, biasness, bigotry and preconceived ideas that are false, unscientific and fables of the past which will prevent open learning and embracing all that is good and true. A child at this state has no boundary and self imposed limitation to restrict him. What’s more a child brain cells and growth of syntaxes which connect all the brain cells mature, grow and multiply for life long learning after birth must be nurture before birth. Tony Buzan, mind mapping guru declared in his book that the brain cells of the child matured by the quality, quantity and frequency and intensity of the exposure, while still in the womb.
Allow me to illustrate a few examples of the capacity to learn anything for a child must be cultivated early at the beginning of life. Both before and after birth. Hear the story of Elon Musk. In his own words, “I was raised by books. Books, and then my parents.”
He reportedly read the entire Encyclopedia Britannica at age nine and would pore over science fiction novels, comics and nonfiction books for up to 10 hours a day. Some of the most influential books he read included “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” series. Who ignite Musk’ passion for learning, if not the parents?
Rabindranath Tagore ( 7 May 1861-7 Aug 1941) or RT
Poet, novelist, dramatist essayist ,story-writer ,composer, painter philosopher ,social reformer, educationist linguist grammarian and Nobel prize for literature 1931. The youngest of 13 surviving children, mother died in his early childhood. Raised mostly by servants. Tagore’s father invited several professional musicians to play in the house and teach Indian classical music to the children. We learn much about Rabindranath in his own words: “ I learn more at home than we had to at school.” Tagore loathed formal education. As an eight years old, he was already writing poetry.
As the youngest of the children, he had the advantages of learning from all of his older siblings. All of whom were equally brilliant in the fields in which Rabindranath excelled later
Maslina Darus, Google scholar, professor of Mathematics, president of Malaysia Mathematics society, Asian vice president society of Mathematics, member of the academic of science, I met her in 1991 March 9 in University of Malaya, celebrating international women’s day. It’s a whole day forum. During tea break, I asked her who is most responsible for her passion in mathematics, she told me simply, “ my mother.” I asked how did this happen? She said, “ my mother did a lot of mental calculation while I was inside her womb.” A baby in the womb learn from the mother’s thinking and other mental activities. A baby’s mind once stretched by the wonder of mathematics from the mother womb, can never return to its original state. The interest once aroused will keep accumulating the data and day after day, dominate the attention of the baby. A small step to nurture a mathematician.
Every day 1182 babies were born in Malaysia in 2024 all these babies if they were proper exposed to all kind of positive mental stimuli such as numbers, alphabet, musical notes, words, languages, love and attention, there will never be a shortage of STEM graduates for the need of the nation to be a developed state.
China has been able to eliminated rural poverty and miraculously lifted 850 millions rural folks out of financial suffering, is accomplished by a vision of its leaders to plan to look long term. In 2 generations of 40 years, China is what she is today. The secret is the sowing the seeds of greatness from the womb.
Sabah as well as peninsular Malaysia will continue to be plagued and cursed leadership bankruptcy and poor management of its rich resources if prenatal education is not actively pursued. Education reform must begin with creating a new generation who is hungry to learn, to pursue if every parent sees the wisdom of prenatal education. A nation will be great if there is a long term vision by those who hold power of responsibility and position to use the office for building up its people from the womb. If there is such a leadership willing to be governed and regulated by this vision.
Plan for what is difficult, while it is easy, do what is great while it is small.
Sun Tzu
Do the difficult things while they are easy and do the great things while they are small. A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step. Lao Tzu
There is nothing new under the sun. What the parents of Elon Musk, Tagore and Muslina Darus have done are all within the capacity of the every other parents in Malaysia. If only they are open to learning. Manage their emotions, exercise their reasoning power and detached from unproductive and useless sentiments and values.
A great nation genesis must start from cultivating the three aspects of life long learning from the quotations above.
"The only skill that will be important in the 21st century is the skill of learning new skills. Everything else will become obsolete over time." ~ Peter Drucker(19 Nov 1909-11 Nov 2005)
The above realization can be acquired by prenatal education. More exploration jordan9tan@yahoo.com posted 13 Feb 2025