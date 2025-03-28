Share

The recent decision by the GRS-led Sabah government to extend the Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s (TYT) birthday celebrations beyond the traditional one-day event has sparked widespread public concern—and rightly so.

Initially slated to last an outrageous three months, the celebrations were hastily revised to one month after public backlash. Even then, the justification was that the revised celebration would cost 30% less than previous years—a claim that defies logic. How can a one-month celebration cost less than a single-day event?

Even more puzzling is the timeline. The TYT’s official birthday falls on 30th March, so what possible justification is there for extending festivities into June? The GRS government owes the people an explanation. Sabahans are not a bunch of idiots. Sabahans has the right to demand transparency and accountability.

This lavish display is not about honoring the TYT. It reeks of political grandstanding, ego pampering, and the mismanagement of public funds—at a time when Sabah faces real, urgent problems: underfunded healthcare, neglected schools, poor infrastructure, and a widening gap in rural development.

Let us be clear—no monarch in the world, not even the Agong, enjoys this kind of excessive celebration. Not even Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is commemorated with a month-long event. This is beyond reason.

In a nutshell what is so special with this present TYT as compared to all those previous TYT.

GRS government must immediately justify this decision or cancel the excessive spending altogether. The people of Sabah deserve leadership with integrity, not theatrics.

Daniel John Jambun President Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

28th March 2025

