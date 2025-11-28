Sabah election tomorrow
Sabah’s 1.78 million voters will choose the next state government at the ballot box tomorrow. This election is a choice between Sabah heading along the road to more autonomy, like Sarawak, or remaining governed by parties complicit with Putra Jaya. This choice won’t be clear as there are 596 candidates in multi-candidate competitions in 73 seats across the state. This dynamic could lead to long delays in vote tallying tomorrow night and even a hung-parliament between the incumbent Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Warisan.
In one context the election is a straight fight between caretaker chief minister Hajiji Noor of GRS and Warisan’s Shafie Apdal. However, there many local iconic politicians and candidates standing with strong local followings. Warisan is expected to do well in the urban areas and east coast, while a large number of splintered Kadazan parties should do well within the interior of Sabah. They dynamics of large number of candidates competing for single seats under the First-Past-The-Post system is not easy to predict.
Ten percent of voters are new and Warisan has been campaigning hard towards this cohort. The minor parties have been disadvantaged with very limited media coverage. The election will be a test for UMNO fielding an array of new faces to the electorate. The DAP and PKR may find tomorrow difficult with the 40 percent revenue issue an important issue to many Sabahans. Warisan will be highly competitive in the seats DAP and PKR have chosen to contest. Over the last few days prime minister Anwar Ibrahim has been tirelessly canvassing the hustings.
The Albert Tei corruption issue hasn’t gained much traction in Sabah. The major issues are lack of development in Sabah, the cost of living and lack of economic opportunities. This may favour some of the Kadazan parties internally. For Perikatan Nasional (PN) this election is a test of the viability of the coalition nationally. PN could become a spoiler for some UMNO candidates. A poor performance by PKR in Sabah may require a party rethink. DAP may be able to hold onto the 4 seats it has.
Warisan would be expected to push more for Sabah autonomy, but would have to win a clear simple majority to govern. The current personality dynamics between Shapie Apdal and the governor Musa Aman may be a factor.
If a hung parliament emerges from voting tomorrow, who governs could go anyway. This would favour GRS. Its very likely independents, STAR, UPKO, UMNO, and DAP could play a role after the election as king makers in a new coalition.
The proliferation of political parties in Sabah, and, to a lesser extent, in Sarawak over the past decade represents a calculated strategy of fragmentation rather than a spontaneous expression of democratic pluralism.
By rapidly multiplying the number of registered parties, often with overlapping platforms and opaque funding, certain actors seek to dilute the voting cohesion that has traditionally anchored these states within the national federation. The intended effect is not merely electoral confusion among voters but a deeper erosion of the stable governing majorities that Kuala Lumpur has relied upon in Borneo since 1963.
This pattern of deliberate atomization bears a clear structural resemblance to classical insurgency doctrines, most notably the Maoist emphasis on “surrounding the cities from the countryside” through the creation of multiple fronts that overwhelm an adversary’s capacity to respond coherently.
Here, the “cities” are the federal institutions and their local allies; the “countryside” is the complex ethnic and regional mosaic of eastern Malaysia. When legitimate grievances over resource allocation, autonomy, and historical promises (such as those embedded in the Malaysia Agreement 1963) are systematically amplified and channeled into dozens of micro-parties, the result is a political landscape in which no single formation can credibly represent a unified Bornean (Sabahan) interest, thereby weakening the states’ collective leverage within the federation while paradoxically strengthening centrifugal forces.
Behind much of this engineered dispersion lie networks that extend far beyond Sabah and Sarawak themselves. Organisations funded through the Open Society Foundations and allied regime-change philanthropies have, for years, supported civil-society groupings, legal challenges, and media platforms that frame federal-Borneo relations almost exclusively through the lens of alleged colonial continuity and resource exploitation.
In Sarawak, certain diaspora-financed radio outlets and their domestic partners have played an especially prominent role in cultivating narratives of irreducible difference between the Dayak, Iban, Bidayuh, and Malay-Melanau populations on one hand, and Peninsular Malaysia on the other. The cumulative effect is to soften the ground for a broader separatist imagination, even when explicit calls for independence remain politically marginal.
Yet the ultimate beneficiaries of such fragmentation are unlikely to be the indigenous communities whose grievances are ostensibly championed. Historical precedent in post-colonial Southeast Asia suggests that where central authority recedes abruptly, older elites, often those with pre-British commercial pedigrees or deep ties to pre-Merdeka Chinese business networks stand ready to reassert dominance under new constitutional arrangements.
Families and consortiums that exercised near-feudal influence over Sabah and Sarawak in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries have not vanished; they have adapted, relocated capital when necessary, and maintained extensive transnational connections. A genuinely destabilized Sabah or Sarawak would offer precisely the vacuum in which such interests could re-entrench themselves, this time cloaked in the rhetoric of restored “sovereignty” or “autonomous development.”
Malaysia’s federal compact is imperfect and frequently strained, yet it remains the only framework that has thus far prevented Borneo from reverting to the balkanized, concessionary polities of the Brooke and Chartered Company eras. Those who flood the region with dozens of ephemeral parties while simultaneously financing narratives of irreconcilable alienation are not advancing democratic maturity; they are rehearsing, with twenty-first-century tools, a very old playbook whose endgame has never been the empowerment of ordinary Sabahans and Sarawakians, but the dissolution of the political order that alone stands between them and renewed domination by unaccountable private power. Even the Sultan of Brunei has observed this encroachment by Borneo Chinese in cahoots with Chinese forces in the region with displeasure and alarm.