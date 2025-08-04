Share

PRESS STATEMENT

4th August 2025 | Kota Kinabalu

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has now officially betrayed the very slogans they once championed. From “Sabah for Sabahans” to “Rumah Kita, Kita Jaga,” all have been exposed as nothing more than cheap rhetoric — not principles of struggle.

GRS’s decision to join forces with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming state election (PRN) is not a smart strategy. It is a desperate move to save themselves, especially those among their leaders who are facing corruption investigations and charges.

Submission Out of Desperation, Not Principle

When leaders are tainted by corruption, they no longer fight for the people — they fight to stay free. In such situations, their loyalty is no longer to Sabah, but to anyone who can guarantee their political and personal protection.

This is the reality of GRS today. They bow to the demands of Malaya — not out of strategic thinking, but out of desperation.

“We Take Care of Our House”? Who’s Taking Care of It Now If Not Malaya?

GRS once proudly claimed to be a local party that would never submit to outside interference. But today, they:

Sit at the same table with UMNO — the very party that once tried to overthrow them via the Langkah Kinabalu coup.

Cooperate with PH — a coalition that has never carried a Sabah-centric narrative.

Share platforms with Malaya-based parties that have long denied Sabah’s voice and rights in MA63 negotiations and revenue distribution.

Where are their principles now? Where is their dignity?

Don’t Deceive the People with the Excuse of “Stability”

What GRS and its allies are trying to sell to the public now is the idea that all of this is in the name of “political stability” and continued development.

But the truth is:

This is not stability — it is fear of losing power and position.

This is not unity — it is a coalition cobbled together to protect politically and legally vulnerable individuals.

Sabahans Must Wake Up and Rise

Sabah cannot progress if it continues to be governed by those who are willing to sell their principles for positions. We do not need a government controlled by Malaya-based parties. We need:

A Sabah government free from federal control;

Leaders who are clean, bold, and willing to fight for Sabah’s rights under the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63);

And economic and administrative policies that put the people’s interests first — not personal or elite political interests.

Conclusion: GRS No Longer Deserves to Represent Sabah

GRS is no longer a platform for the people’s struggle — it is now a political shield for leaders trying to escape downfall and prosecution.

In the upcoming state election, Sabahans must send a clear message:

Enough of puppet governments.

Enough of parties that hide behind slogans but sell their principles.

Sabah needs a political awakening that is genuine, clean, and truly Sabah-centric.

Daniel John Jambun

President

Change Advocate Movement Sabah (CAMOS)

