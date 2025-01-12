Share

A group of Sabahans have been challenging the legal status of Sabah. Today there is no court with any jurisdiction. The struggle against Sabah’s colonialisation has gone on since before the creation of Malaysia in September 1963. Sabahans, or more correctly North Bornians were never given a true opportunity to express there wishes for the future of their land.

North Borneo was transferred from British hands to Malayan hands in a British-Malayan deal which ceded Sabah and Sarawak to the political elite of Malaya. As a Sabahan could never become the head of state of Malaysia, Sabah was never more than a colony in disguise.

With the recent appointment of Musa Aman as Governor of Sabah, Sabahans themselves had no say in who would be appointed. Musa Aman has been long connected with rent-seeking business dealings in Sabah. Musa faced criminal charges of corruption, but was eventually controversially discharged by the court.

Many consider Musa Aman as a choice of the political elite of Malaya.

Many today feel that Sabah has been bought and paid for by the political elite of Malaya and their local collaborators. Politically, UMNO moved into Sabah, led by Anwar Ibrahim during the 1980s and eventually took control of the government, ending the rotation of the chief minister’s position around 1990.

Anwar played a major role in proxy-colonizing Sabah.

One of the methods UMNO used was to bring in Muslim illegals from Indonesia and the southern Philippines, and issued them with Malaysian ICs so they could vote. This not only tipped elections into UMNO’s favour but created a Muslim majority in Sabah. This changed the nature of Sabah society forever.

This is an issue that cannot be solved. Now the Sabah mufti, sanctioned by the GRS government, has even said that public whippings of those who break Islamic laws should follow Terengganu’s lead. Sabah’s religious and cultural heritage has been destroyed.

Another colonizing moment. Local collaboration with Malayans.

The Sabah government leadership over the years has facilitated Malayan GLCs take up large swabs of land, while the poor remain landless. The Sarawak Report states that Malaysian crony businessmen like Syed Mokhtar front companies are gaining logging and mining concessions in Sabah.

UMNO is trying to re-engineer control of the government once again. This time it has Warisan, DAP, and PKR with it. As Sabah politics is full of patronage, personalities, and parochialism, any common approach of Sabah politicians is almost important.

Sabah is a textbook example of ego destroying a country for the indigenous people. Sabah politicians also fell for the mirror and beads trick, that pirates once played on indigenous communities they visited hundreds of years ago.

The plight of Sabah’s proxy-occupation by Malayan interests is in great contrast to Sarawak, which is building ‘a nation within a nation’.

At best, Sabah today is little more than a backyard for Malaya to exploit.

