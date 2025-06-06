Share

As Sabah stands on the threshold of a defining election, the cry for bold and irreversible reform has grown deafening. The “Sabah Reset” is not mere rhetoric—it is the rallying call of a new incoming government, led by the people’s hope, possibly under Warisan, to take back our homeland from a regime that has failed us at every turn.

For five long years, the GRS-led administration has reduced Sabah to a cautionary tale: a land blessed with immense resources but cursed with misrule, corruption, and blind subservience to federal overlords. Sabah is not broken by nature—it is being broken by design.

Sabah in Ruin: The Reality No One Can Deny

Sabahans are not delusional. They are disillusioned—and for good reason:

Worst Water Supply in Malaysia – A basic necessity has become a daily nightmare. Clean water is now a luxury.

Most Frequent Blackouts – Our cities and villages plunge into darkness while leaders bask in the spotlight.

Worst Roads Nationwide – Dangerous, crumbling roads that reflect the state’s direction under GRS: broken and unfit for purpose.

Highest Poverty Rate – In a resource-rich state, our people are forced to scrape for survival.

Highest Unemployment (7.7%) – Especially among youth, who are pushed out of Sabah in search of dignity.

Schools in Crisis – Over 589 out of 1,200 schools are dilapidated, 225 in critical condition—Sabah’s children are being robbed of their future.

Healthcare Collapse – Empty clinics, unequipped hospitals, suffering patients. Our health system is a national disgrace.

Corruption Capital – Sabah leads in corruption cases—leaders feed off public wealth with impunity.

Demoralised Civil Service – Dedicated officers demotivated by political interference and nepotism.

Land Grab Scandals – Cronies and political allies seize native land under the guise of “development.”

Environmental Plunder – Logging, mining, and pollution carried out with zero regard for sustainability.

A State Betrayed by Its Own Government

This is not just mismanagement—it is betrayal. Corruption has metastasised into every limb of the state. Institutions are captured. Public funds are siphoned off. Civil service is politicised. The people have been reduced to bystanders while a cartel of elites tightens its grip on Sabah.

Silence is rewarded, dissent punished. This is not governance. This is occupation in disguise—by our own.

Why Good Governance Is No Longer an Option—It Is the Only Option

Sabah must break the cycle of dependency, subservience, and decay. The Sabah Reset envisions a government that:

Appoints Based on Merit, not political loyalty.

Practices Total Transparency, not secrecy.

Holds Power Accountable, not protected.

Upholds Justice, not favours.

Listens to the People, not dismisses them.

Governance is not a privilege of power—it is a sacred duty. The next government must serve with humility, integrity, and competence—or step aside.

Sabah Deserves Leaders, Not Lackeys

We need a generation of leadership that speaks truth to power, defends our rights, and reclaims our future. Sabah doesn’t need yes-men to Putrajaya—it needs warriors for the people.

This new government will not bend. It will not beg. It will demand what is rightfully ours under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63). No more betrayals.

The Sabah Reset Agenda: Bold and Non-Negotiable

Crush Corruption – Institutionalise transparency. Place MACC officers in every ministry, especially the Chief Minister’s Office. No more unchecked power.

Reclaim the Economy – Develop homegrown industries, create jobs, and ensure Sabahans benefit from Sabah’s wealth.

Assert Autonomy, Not Ask for It – Enforce Sabah’s constitutional rights under MA63 and support all legal efforts (SABAR, SLS) to challenge the Territorial Sea Act 2012 and secure Sabah’s 40% federal revenue entitlement.

Fix Broken Institutions – Restore independence to public service and end political interference.

Revive Basic Services – Repair our roads, stabilise electricity, resolve water woes, and rebuild our hospitals and schools—especially in rural areas.

End Cronyism – Replace it with inclusive, fair, and merit-based appointments that reflect the true spirit of Sabah.

Conclusion: Rise or Rot—The Choice is Ours

Sabah has suffered enough. We cannot afford another five years of lies, of plunder, of betrayal. The Sabah Reset is not just a plan—it is a revolution of accountability. It is Sabah’s last chance to rise.

Let this be the generation that said enough. Let this be the government that truly serves. Let this be the moment Sabah rewrites its destiny.

Change is not optional. It is a matter of survival.

Reset now—or perish under a regime that no longer serves the people.

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo) and

Change Advocate Movement Sabah (CAMOS)

