Press Statement

The recent revelations by YB Junz Wong surrounding the RM15 billion water concession project in Sabah expose the blatant corruption, abuse of power, and lack of transparency by the current state government. The fact that a project of this magnitude—one that directly affects the people’s access to clean water—is being considered for privatization without an open tender process is a complete betrayal of public trust.

The involvement of a dubious company, Jagat Potency, which lacks any proven track record and financial capability, raises serious red flags. How can a company with no expertise in water management be entrusted with a project of this scale? Why was this contract not put up for open tender to invite established companies with the financial strength and technical know-how to deliver a reliable water supply for Sabah? This is nothing short of a deliberate scheme to enrich cronies at the expense of the rakyat.

What is even more alarming is the fact that Sabah Credit Corporation (SCC), a state-owned GLC, is being dragged into financing this project. If a company with adequate funds and a proven track record in the water industry had been appointed, there would be absolutely no need for Sabah Credit Corporation to get involved. Why should public resources be used to finance an unknown and unqualified company? This is an irresponsible gamble with state funds—funds that belong to the people of Sabah and should be used for genuine development, not for bailing out shady corporate dealings.

Worse still, the individuals behind Jagat Potency include four individuals carrying the surname Teo—raising serious concerns about their potential links to the infamous Sabah Watergate scandal, the largest corruption case in Malaysian history. Are we witnessing another multi-billion ringgit disaster in the making? The people of Sabah demand answers, and we demand them now.

Furthermore, the blatant contradiction in statements from Finance Minister Datuk Masidi and Sabah Credit Corporation suggests an orchestrated attempt to mislead the public. While Datuk Masidi claims no involvement, official documents show that Sabah Credits Corporation was represented at a meeting discussing this very project. This deception is proof that the government is hiding the truth from the people.

Sabahans deserve a transparent and accountable government, not one that secretly negotiates billion-ringgit contracts with shell companies linked to past corruption scandals. The GRS-PH government must be held responsible for this outrageous abuse of power. We demand immediate answers from Datuk Hajiji, Datuk Masidi, and Datuk Shahelmey—why was this deal even considered in the first place? Who stands to benefit? And more importantly, why is the public being kept in the dark?

This RM15 billion project, if mismanaged, will lead to a catastrophic rise in water tariffs, burdening Sabahans for decades. The people of Sabah will not allow this government to gamble with our basic necessities to serve the interests of a select few.

We demand full transparency, an immediate halt to this reckless deal, and the immediate release of all documents related to this privatization scheme. Enough is enough. Stop the lies, stop the corruption, and stop selling out Sabah’s future.

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo`s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

21hb Februari 2025

