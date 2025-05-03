Share

Kota Kinabalu — The statement by Sarawak Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi saying "we have signed a power exchange agreement with Sabah, and initially we agreed to supply 30MW of electricity" that appeared in BERNAMA dated 22nd April 2025 refers.

The Sabah government should hang its head in shame. Sarawak is now confidently announcing plans to supply 30 MW of power to Sabah — a humiliating admission that the Land Below the Wind cannot even generate enough electricity for its own people.

Let us be clear: Sabah and Sarawak are blessed with the same natural wealth — rivers, hydro potential, gas reserves, and sunshine. Yet while Sarawak builds dams, expands its energy grid, and exports electricity to neighbours, Sabah sinks deeper into blackouts, load shedding, and excuses.

Why?

Because Sabah is not suffering from a lack of resources. Sabah is suffering from a lack of leadership.

While Sarawak invests in infrastructure and competent governance through local leadership and strategic planning, Sabah is trapped under a government more interested in power struggles than in building power plants.

This is not just an energy crisis — it is a crisis of vision, competence, and integrity. The people of Sabah are now reduced to begging electricity from our neighbour while our own government squanders state wealth, dishes out timber concessions to cronies, and plays musical chairs with political frogs.

Let us not forget: the collapse of Sabah’s energy sector did not happen overnight. It is the direct result of decades of neglect by successive Barisan Nasional-led state governments who failed to invest in long-term solutions. Instead, they enriched themselves through rent-seeking and politically motivated contracts, while critical infrastructure was left to rot.

If the previous Sabah BN government had the vision, capability, and competency it so often claimed, Sabah could have built a credible and self-sufficient electricity entity. Not only would this have resolved Sabah’s long-standing power supply woes, but we could today be exporting electricity to the southern Philippines — generating a steady and strategic income stream for our state.

To make matters even more painful, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (PMX) has now instructed Sarawak to supply electricity to the Philippines. The message is clear: while Sarawak expands outward, Sabah remains powerless, inward-looking, and dependent.

Meanwhile, Sabah’s energy landscape is further crippled by lopsided Independent Power Producer (IPP) deals awarded to politically connected cronies. These contracts prioritize profits over people, drain public resources, and lock Sabah into long-term disadvantageous agreements — with no real solution in sight.

Energy sovereignty is economic sovereignty. As long as Sabah depends on others for electricity, we will remain politically and economically subordinated. The spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) demands that we control our own energy destiny — not rent it from across the border.

Every year Sabah fails to invest in its own energy infrastructure is a year we lose hundreds of millions in potential revenue. We are not just missing the chance to power our homes — we are missing the chance to power an economy.

But it is not too late. Sabah can still develop its own electricity generation capacity and even replace Sarawak as a regional energy exporter — including to the Philippines — provided that a new Sabah government with visionary, competent leaders is given the mandate to act.

Sabahans must ask themselves:

Are we content with living in darkness while others shine with our shared resources?

Or will we rise and demand a government that builds, empowers, and delivers?

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

