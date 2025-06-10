Share

The recent commentary by Datuk John Lo, titled "Sabah May Stay Poor Due to GLCs", that appeared in the Daily Express dated 8th June 2025, is yet another shameless attempt to whitewash decades of economic mismanagement and political patronage under the very same individuals now pretending to be reformers — namely, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Let us be clear: the rot in Sabah’s GLCs did not happen overnight. It happened while Hajiji and Masidi sat comfortably in the State Cabinet, holding key portfolios and influence over appointments, state finances, and institutional governance. Masidi has been in charge of Finance and GLC oversight. Hajiji was not only Chief Minister but part of multiple previous administrations. So, the real question Sabahans must ask is: Why now? Why only now, just months before the state election, have these men suddenly “discovered” the cancer they themselves allowed to spread?

1. Hypocrisy of “GLC Transformation”

To claim credit for transformation after years of silence, complicity, and inaction is an insult to the intelligence of every Sabahan. If GLCs were indeed mismanaged, debt-ridden, and politically abused — as John Lo himself admits — then who was in charge when this damage occurred? The answer is clear: Hajiji and Masidi, among others, were the stewards of this prolonged failure.

The so-called GLC Oversight Committee and recent appointments are too little, too late — and appear more like election window dressing than genuine reform. Where were the transparency measures, governance codes, and leadership reshuffles five or ten years ago? Why were cronies and unqualified “macai” allowed to sit on boards, sign lopsided deals, and bleed Sabah’s resources dry?

2. Sabahans Have Paid the Price — While Politicians Thrived

Sabah’s youth remain unemployed. Our entrepreneurs are crowded out by monopolistic GLCs. Our land, ports, and mineral resources were handed to Malayan-linked firms in joint ventures that enrich outsiders while locals remain sidelined. And now, the same government that nurtured this patronage ecosystem wants applause for appointing a few technocrats after public pressure and electoral desperation?

Sabahans are not ungrateful — we are just not blind. We know that real reform doesn’t come from the same people who caused the problem. Real reform requires political courage, not political convenience.

3. The Numbers Don’t Lie — But the Narrative Does

Yes, Sabah has over 250 GLCs — many of them redundant, loss-making, and riddled with duplication. But this didn’t happen in a vacuum. These entities became political shelters for failed candidates, proxies for land grabs, and tools for siphoning state wealth into private hands. The public knows this. The Auditor-General knows this. Civil servants and insiders talk about it every day.

And yet, for over a decade, the likes of Hajiji and Masidi remained silent — complicit in a system they now claim to want to reform. To parade SMJ Energy’s profits or a few reorganized entities as proof of systemic change is laughable. One swallow does not make a summer.

4. True Reform Requires Accountability

If the GLC issue is truly a “bottomless pit” — as John Lo puts it — then let’s start by asking:

Who appointed the failed GLC leaders?

Who approved lopsided deals with Malayan corporations?

Who signed off on multi-million land concessions and monopolies with zero public consultation?

Until these questions are answered, there is no GLC transformation — only GLC deflection.

5. Election Is Not a Cleaning Tool for Political Sins

The Sabah people deserve more than tired promises and polished speeches. We deserve:

A full independent audit of all Sabah GLCs over the past 20 years.

A public asset declaration by all GLC board members and chairpersons.

A cap on political appointments to GLCs, with enforcement of merit-based recruitment.

A law to protect Sabahan participation in GLC ventures and ensure equitable economic return.

These are the measures that true reformers would commit to — not vague committees formed conveniently before an election.

We will not allow those who abused Sabah’s wealth to now paint themselves as saviors. Sabahans are ready for change — not cosmetic, not scripted — but structural, honest, and led by those who have not sold out our land and future.

If GLCs have become “cancerous cells,” then let us not forget who cultivated the tumour. And let us ensure, come election day, that the surgeons are not the same ones who caused the disease.

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

And Change Advocate Movement Sabah (CAMOS)

