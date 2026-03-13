Share

Sabah’s 40% Revenue Right: If the Promises of 1963 Are Broken, What Remains of the Federation?

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo) notes the Federal Government’s decision to appeal the Kota Kinabalu High Court ruling concerning Sabah’s constitutional entitlement to 40% of the net federal revenue derived from the state.

While the appeal has been presented as a routine legal matter, the issue now before the courts raises a far deeper constitutional question that goes to the very foundation upon which Malaysia itself was established.

This case compels the nation to confront a fundamental question:

Were the constitutional safeguards promised to Sabah at the formation of Malaysia genuine guarantees — or were they assurances that were never intended to be fully honoured?

The answer to this question carries implications far beyond a fiscal dispute. It goes directly to the credibility of the constitutional settlement upon which Malaysia was founded in 1963.

The Safeguards That Convinced Sabah to Join Malaysia

When Malaysia was formed in 1963 through the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Sabah and Sarawak agreed — though with caution and considerable hesitation — to join a new federation together with the Federation of Malaya and Singapore.

This agreement was not unconditional.

Sabah’s leaders accepted the formation of Malaysia only after receiving assurances that specific constitutional, political and financial safeguards would protect the autonomy and interests of the Borneo territories within the new federation.

Among the most important of these safeguards were the financial provisions now reflected in Articles 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution, which guarantee Sabah 40% of the net federal revenue derived from the state.

This arrangement was never presented as a discretionary federal grant.

It was designed as a structural constitutional safeguard to ensure that Sabah would retain a fair share of the wealth generated from its own land and natural resources, allowing the state to develop and prosper within the Federation.

It is therefore reasonable to say that Sabah might not have considered joining the Federation in 1963 had such assurances — including the 40% revenue safeguard — not been given.

These safeguards were not peripheral concessions but fundamental conditions intended to ensure that Sabah would not be economically disadvantaged within the new federation.

Constitutional Basis of the 40% Formula

Sabah’s entitlement to 40% of the net federal revenue derived from the state is not an abstract political claim.

The formula itself is embedded in the Tenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution, which sets out the financial arrangements between the Federation and the Borneo States.

The inclusion of this formula in the Tenth Schedule demonstrates that the 40% revenue entitlement was designed as a structural component of Malaysia’s constitutional framework at the time of its formation in 1963.

It reflects the financial safeguards negotiated under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, ensuring that Sabah would retain a fair share of the wealth generated from its own territory.

In other words, the safeguard was incorporated directly into the constitutional architecture of Malaysia itself.

The issue before the courts is therefore not whether Sabah should receive special treatment.

The real issue is whether the constitutional safeguards written into the Federal Constitution will finally be implemented as originally intended.

Why the 40% Safeguard Was Created

The financial safeguards provided to Sabah were not arbitrary arrangements.

They were introduced because the Borneo territories were significantly less economically developed than Malaya when Malaysia was formed in 1963.

The architects of the Malaysia Agreement recognised that Sabah would require greater financial capacity to build infrastructure, develop its economy and improve the living standards of its people.

The 40% revenue entitlement was therefore intended to ensure that a substantial portion of the wealth generated from Sabah’s own territory would remain available for the development of the state.

In other words, the safeguard was designed to ensure that Sabah could catch up economically within the new federation rather than fall further behind.

Yet more than six decades later, the reality remains deeply troubling.

Despite its immense natural wealth — including petroleum, timber and other valuable resources — Sabah today remains one of the poorest and most economically underdeveloped states in Malaysia.

For many Sabahans, this painful reality reinforces a growing belief that the constitutional safeguards intended to protect Sabah’s economic future have never been fully implemented.

The Historical Assurances Given to Sabah

It is also important to recall the assurances that accompanied Sabah’s decision to join Malaysia.

At the time, Tunku Abdul Rahman publicly acknowledged that the Borneo territories were entering the new federation on the understanding that the arrangement must benefit them.

Historical records further indicate that shortly before the formation of Malaysia in July 1963, Tunku Abdul Rahman stated that the territories joining the federation would have the freedom to reconsider their position if the new nation did not bring them benefit.

These assurances were intended to address the concerns of Sabah and Sarawak that they might otherwise be dominated within the new federation.

The message conveyed at the time was clear:

Malaysia must work for the benefit of all its founding partners, including Sabah and Sarawak.

These assurances formed part of the broader understanding that the constitutional safeguards granted to the Borneo territories would be honoured in good faith.

Historical Context of Sabah’s Entry into the Federation

The circumstances under which Sabah entered the Federation must also be properly understood.

Historical records indicate that the political institutions of North Borneo were still in their formative stages when discussions on the formation of Malaysia took place.

Sir William Goode acknowledged that local political leadership in the territory was still in the early stages of development when the question of forming Malaysia arose.

Similarly, Donald Stephens later reflected that many of the local leaders involved in the negotiations had limited political experience, as North Borneo was only beginning its transition towards self-government.

In such circumstances, the constitutional safeguards negotiated for Sabah — including the financial protections contained in Articles 112C, 112D and the Tenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution — were particularly important.

These safeguards were intended to ensure that Sabah’s interests would be protected within the new Federation despite the asymmetry in political and administrative experience among the parties involved.

Sabah and Sarawak as Founding Partners

It must also be remembered that the constitutional position of Sabah and Sarawak differs fundamentally from that of the eleven states of Malaya.

Malaysia was not created by simply enlarging the Federation of Malaya.

Rather, it was established through the Malaysia Agreement 1963, an international agreement concluded between the Federation of Malaya, North Borneo, Sarawak and Singapore.

Sabah and Sarawak therefore became founding partners in the creation of a new federation called Malaysia, rather than simply joining an existing federation as ordinary states.

The constitutional safeguards granted to the Borneo territories — including the financial arrangements reflected in Articles 112C, 112D and the Tenth Schedule of the Federal Constitution — were therefore structural components of the constitutional settlement that made the formation of Malaysia possible.

Respecting these safeguards is not merely a fiscal matter.

It is a matter of honouring the constitutional foundations upon which the Federation itself was built.

The Question That Cannot Be Ignored

The Federal Government is entitled to pursue its legal rights through the courts.

However, the appeal cannot resolve the deeper constitutional issue that now confronts the nation.

If the safeguards promised to Sabah under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 were genuine, they must be honoured both in letter and in spirit.

If they were never intended to be honoured, then the historical basis upon which Sabah agreed — though cautiously — to join the Federation deserves honest reassessment.

For many Sabahans, this issue is not merely about constitutional interpretation or fiscal calculations.

It is about whether the dignity, rights and future of Sabah within Malaysia are being treated with the respect that was promised in 1963.

Ultimately, the question before the nation is simple:

If the safeguards that persuaded Sabah to join Malaysia in 1963 are not honoured today, how can the people of Sabah continue to believe in the promises upon which the Federation itself was built?

Because a federation founded on trust cannot endure if the promises that created that trust are allowed to fade into history.

In the end, this is not merely a legal dispute about revenue. It is a test of whether the constitutional promises that persuaded Sabah to join the Federation in 1963 will be honoured in good faith — because the strength and unity of Malaysia ultimately depend on the trust that those founding promises will be kept.

Daniel John Jambun

Borneo’s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

Issued in the interest of constitutional accountability and the faithful implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.