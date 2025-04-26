Share

Kota Kinabalu – For far too long, Sabah has been a victim of weak leadership, systemic corruption, and chronic abuse of power. The people of this state deserve better. We cannot build a just and prosperous Sabah on the foundations of patronage, cronyism, and opaque decision-making. The time has come to restore trust, rebuild institutions, and reclaim our rights through the principles of good governance.

Good governance is not a slogan—it is a necessity. It means transparency in how public resources are allocated. It means holding leaders accountable for every decision made in the name of the people. It means rejecting nepotism and political interference in favour of professionalism and public interest. And most importantly, it means putting the welfare of the people and the protection of our natural heritage above personal or political gain.

Sabah’s current challenges—such as the awarding of 43 timber concessions under the Sustainable Forest Management Licence Agreement (SFMLA), spanning durations of 30 to 100 years—are glaring examples of leadership that lacks accountability and integrity. These long-term agreements, made without meaningful public scrutiny or transparent tender processes, raise serious questions about the exploitation of Sabah’s forests and the erosion of our environmental sovereignty.

While our rural communities remain trapped in poverty, and indigenous rights over native lands continue to be ignored, vast swathes of our forest reserves are quietly handed over for decades to politically connected companies. This is not governance—it is extraction masked as sustainability.

But this is not our destiny.

The future of Sabah must be led by competent and principled leaders who understand the weight of public trust. Leaders who serve with honesty and humility. Leaders who will fight corruption, not protect it. Leaders who will champion transparency, uphold environmental justice, and defend the rights of Sabahans under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

We envision a Sabah that is governed by:

Transparent institutions free from political interference.

A civil service that rewards performance, not loyalty.

Development policies rooted in fairness, sustainability, and equity.

A government that listens, not dictates.

And a state where every child has a future based on opportunity, not privilege.

This is the Sabah we fight for. A Sabah where governance is not used as a weapon to suppress, but as a tool to uplift. A Sabah where leaders fear the wrath of the people—not the other way around.

Let this be a rallying call. Good governance is not optional—it is the only way forward. The time for reform is now. The time for accountable leadership is now. The time for Sabah to rise is now.

Daniel John Jambun President Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

Subscribe Below: