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The writer has respected PAS for decades. After living near a PAS kampong in Perlis, the writer learnt about their sincerity and competence in organizing communities. Many professional PAS people told the writer about their ambitions to ‘save Malaysia’ from the position it is in today. The PAS professionals were repealed by the corruption in government, GLCs, and crony environment within the business world. The have plans, although unfortunately they never come out.

They want to work hard to create a better Malaysia. One doesn’t have to agree to what everything PAS believes in, but ask any businessperson within a state government by PAS about PAS fairness. This greatly contrasts with what they rest of Malaysians experience today in non-PAS states.

However, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has said that his party will support UMNO in the Johor State election Previously, PN through Tuan Ibrahim had urged its supporters to vote for Umno to prevent split votes and to strengthen the opposition against Pakatan Harapan (PH).

This revives ties with UMNO that was voted out of power in the 2018 general election over the issue of 1MDB corruption. The narratives around the 2022 general election was to rid the parliament of a kleptocratic party, with ties to deep corruption. UMNO is the party closely connected to the ‘deep state’ that has created ‘cronyism’ in government and business. Just look at 1MDB.

The writer is sure that many of the professional class within PAS would be disappointed with the pledge to support UMNO in the Johor state election by their president. The support for UMNO by PAS blemishes the stand for ethics that many within PAS deeply believe in.

The writer is saddened by the stand PAS is taking. Many within PAS would prefer to stay in opposition and maintain its moral compass. Maybe it would have been better for PAS to remain aloof rather than partisan at this time.