I am deeply puzzled and perturbed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s recent defense of the eight legal questions submitted to the Federal Court. He claims these are intended to safeguard the sanctity of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), rather than an attempt to seek legal immunity for himself.

This follows the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision to reject Anwar’s application to stay proceedings in the civil suit filed by his former aide, Yusoff Rawther, who has accused him of sexual misconduct. Anwar had requested the matter be referred to the Federal Court, but the High Court ruled otherwise, emphasizing that the Prime Minister is not entitled to any special legal privileges or immunity simply by virtue of holding office.

The court was clear: Anwar may be Prime Minister, but that does not grant him immunity from civil proceedings. While the court denied the stay, it did note that Anwar retains the right to appeal to the Court of Appeal. In the meantime, the full trial is set to commence on June 16.

What is difficult to comprehend is why Anwar is attempting to invoke a legal shield for the PMO in a matter that is deeply personal. This is a civil suit involving serious allegations, and yet the defense appears to be taking a route that blurs the lines between official capacity and private conduct.

Anwar, a seasoned political figure, is well aware of Malaysia’s legal and constitutional framework. He knows full well that immunity is a privilege granted only to the monarchy, not to elected public officials. If he believes that Yusoff’s claims are frivolous, mischievous, or a waste of judicial resources, he certainly has legal avenues to strike out the suit. Our courts have little patience for baseless or malicious litigation.

So what is Anwar afraid of? Why the elaborate legal maneuvers under the pretext of defending the PMO? To many observers, this appears to be a veiled attempt at shielding himself, rather than the office he occupies.

Legal immunity, especially for public office bearers, is a serious matter. When used appropriately, it protects institutions. But when invoked as a personal defense strategy, it undermines public confidence and calls into question the integrity of the very office it seeks to protect.

Anwar may insist this is about preserving institutional sanctity. But to the public, it increasingly looks like a desperate move to avoid legal scrutiny—a roundabout way of seeking personal immunity under the guise of constitutional propriety.

