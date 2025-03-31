Share

The Sarawak government has just made a massive investment in the future. The Sarawak Education, Innovation and Talent Development Ministry just announced the Sarawak Free Tertiary Education Scheme (FTES), recently approved by the state cabinet.

This will enable all Sarawakian graduates, regardless of race to enter the institutions a Sarawak-owned institution of higher learning, namely Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak, Curtin University of Malaysia, University Technology of Sarawak and i-CATS University College.

Approved programs under the FTES include undergraduate degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), law, medical, accounting and finance.

More than just free tertiary education here.

In terms of free tertiary education, Sarawak now lines up with Germany, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland. More and more nations are beginning to offer either free or low fee tertiary education to their own citizens, as a move to develop their own young human capital with the skills needed to take on the challenges facing economies in the future.

For Asia, this is a groundbreaking, if not an innovative move with the future in mind.

Malaysia’s debt-ridden tertiary education loan scheme

Sarawak’s move in in great contrast to students paying for their own tertiary education through the PTPTN Education Loan Scheme, which provides loans for students enrolling in both public and private tertiary institutions in Malaysia.

Such a system creates debt ridden graduates, who take years to pay back their loans. The PTPTN system has created such a debt burden on Many graduates, that 51 percent of loan holders are defaulting, according to the best figures available. According to Malaysiakini, 13 percent of students have never made any repayments to PTPTN. Students who have defaulted are forbidden to travel overseas to work, because of being blacklisted on the Immigration system.

Under the PTPTN system, a generation of graduates are indebted with the burden of loans which accumulate to between RM 9,000-50,000 per year of study, depending upon the degree undertaken. Many defaulters are called up to court and become bankrupt.

PTPTN is reported to be with more than RM 10 billion in debt.

Sarawak is showing there is a better way

With the challenges to reforming the Malaysian economy, tertiary education is perhaps one of the strategies to enable a workforce with the relevant skills required to match the challenge. From the 1990s to now, new public universities focused on engineering skills to match the requirements for hi-tech engineering-based investors.

Today, those requirements are drastically changing, with artificial intelligence (AI) making a major impact upon the workplace. The Caliber of graduates in neighboring countries is rising, giving countries like Vietnam a competitive advantage in technically skilled labor.

Malaysia has a lot of catching up to do, particularly with STEM subjects, and needs to modernize the tertiary education system and make it available to all. Any other strategy will impede Malaysia’s development and comparative advantage in the region.

The costs and benefits of free tertiary education in Malaysia

It would cost the federal government approximately RM 11 billion per annum to make tertiary education free for all Malaysians. The federal government already pays out around RM 6 billion for PTPTN annually. Much of this is not recovered. In aggregate, free tertiary education for Malaysians would not be financially burdensome.

In a national budget of some RM 300 billion in aggregate spending, where RM 90 billion is allocated for development, free tertiary education would be a great development expenditure investment. The only thing that has prevented free tertiary education in Malaysia is that the decision makers in this and all previous governments have found more important things to spend money on.

2025 budget diagram: The government certainly can fund free tertiary education. From development expenditure would be the best place. However, budget spending is about government choices. The latitude is certainly there.

There are strong arguments that free tertiary education may be a much better national investment that some of the white elephants invested in over the last decades.

Much depends upon the aspirations of the Madani government. Is the Madani government a people-centric government concerned with the future of its citizens and future comparative advantage? Or is the Madani government concerned with looking after other interests? Sarawak has led the way and laid down a precedent for Madani.

Free tertiary education is not a matter of being a financial burden, its just a matter of setting a priority.

