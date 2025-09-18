Share

At least 92 Republican-linked people and entities were the focus of a Biden-era FBI investigation into alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, newly unclassified files show.

The trove of documents was unveiled by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) during a panel hearing on Tuesday.

The probe, dubbed ‘Arctic Frost’, kicked off in April 2022 and was jointly conducted by the FBI and other agencies, becoming the foundation for former special counsel Jack Smith to bring criminal charges against now-President Donald Trump.

The investigation focused on an alleged “multifaceted conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election so that former President Trump could remain in office,” the documents show.

The records reveal that “Arctic Frost was much broader than just an electoral matter” and that the probe promptly “expanded to Republican organizations,” including the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA group, Grassley noted. Kirk was killed on September 10 while addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University.

“Some examples of the groups… the FBI sought to place under political investigation included the Republican National Committee, Republican Attorneys General Association, and Trump political groups,” Grassley said.

“Arctic Frost wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump,” the senator claimed. “It was a vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.”

Shortly after the release of the documents, Trump took to Truth Social to slam Smith and the Biden administration over their “corrupt” investigation.

“They tried to force Charlie [Kirk], and many other people and movements, out of business. They Weaponized the Justice Department against Sleepy Joe Biden’s Political Opponents, including ME!” Trump wrote.

Smith resigned from his role ahead of Trump’s inauguration but defended the probe and his decision to bring the charges. Trump has repeatedly claimed the ultimate purpose of the investigation was to derail his 2024 presidential bid.

Originally published in RT September 18, 2025

Subscribe Below: