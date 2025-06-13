Share

Early on Friday June 13, Israel launched a massive airstrike on Tehran. Targets included Iran’s nuclear facilities, leaders of the revolutionary guards, and prominent nuclear scientists. This has been confirmed by Iranian News Agencies. A second strike is now going on in Tabriz. There are also reports from Iranian state media of Sanandaj under attack. Parchin nuclear site has been hit several times. Iranian MIG 29 aircraft are now flying over Tehran. Pictures coming out of Tehran indicate Irael are undertaking very targeted strikes. There have been reports that Israeli commandos are on the ground in Iran undertaking specific missions.

Targeted airstrike on Tehran.

In an address after the first strike, Israel’s prime minister Netanyahu said that Israel is acting against an existential threat from Iran and had to act to protect itself. Netanyahu implied tacit support from the United States in these attacks. The US Department of State had warned non-essential US diplomatic staff around the Middle East should leave, indicating the US was prewarned to the Israel attack.

There are fears that Iran sees the Israeli strikes and will very soon retaliate against both Israel and the United States. The Iranian military posted on X “all praise is due to God, the breaker of the tyrants and the humilier of the oppressors." In support of Iran, there has been a massive Houthi strike on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.

Within the first hour of the strike the price of oil has risen USD 8 per barrel (12%). The US and Iran were scheduled to hold talks on Iran’s nuclear program. The White House has announced the National Security Council meeting latter today.

An unconfirmed report on X shows missile attacks on Israel now.

Iran’s supreme leader just said following Israeli crimes against Iran today, there will be massive punishment against Israel.

Attacks continue to escalate. An Israeli official just stated the operation will last at least two weeks.

