The Penang Housing Committee Chairman and Exco member, S. Sundarajoo, seems perplexed by the public backlash following his recent announcement of a 5% housing discount for Indian Muslims under the Madani Home Ownership Programme.

This divisive policy—already approved by the Penang state government—raises serious questions. Sundarajoo insists that this new discount doesn’t impact the existing Bumiputera privileges, as it’s an additional benefit. But that’s precisely the problem. What makes Indian Muslims uniquely deserving of extra incentives? If the goal is to help the underprivileged, then all B40 groups, regardless of race or religion—including poor Chinese, Indians, and others—should be considered.

Is Sundarajoo implying that other communities already enjoy adequate housing access in Penang? If so, that’s a troubling assumption. Why single out Indian Muslims? And what about Chinese Muslims—do they not qualify for similar support?

This move appears to contravene the spirit, if not the letter, of the Federal Constitution, which upholds equality and prohibits discrimination based on race and religion. One has to wonder if Sundarajoo’s background in the private housing sector influenced this selectively preferential approach. Would his former company have practiced such discrimination?

It’s baffling that a state government known for championing transparency, good governance, and inclusiveness would endorse a policy that reeks of racial favoritism.

This policy must be rescinded. The Penang government should reassess its housing strategies and ensure they are fair, inclusive, and needs-based—not race-based. It may also be time to review whether Sundarajoo is the right person to lead such a critical portfolio.

