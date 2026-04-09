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On April 7 three student activists were arrested for “disrupting the public at an event at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). There arrest occurred during a keynote speech given by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Azam Baki.

The protesters entered the hall carrying placards with slogans such as “Tangkap Azam Baki” (Arrest Azam Baki) and reportedly shouted or heckled during the speech in what some described as a “silent protest.” Security personnel quickly escorted them out, causing a brief commotion. At least one wore a T-shirt linked to the Mandiri group.

Upon arrest the student activists Hamdin Nordin, Fakrurrazzi Khairur Rijal both Mandiri coordinators, and Ahsanul Akmal Sulam from Liga Mahasiswa Malaysia were taken to a police station and remanded for 3 days. They are due to be released on April 10 or 11.

Sometimes after release many are not even charged.

This is a common tactic against citizens who attack and threaten exposing the interests of people now dubbed the “Corporate Mafia”, after the Azam Baki share scandal.

The objective of such remands is not to assist police in investigations. What do the police want to investigate? Three people exercising their right of free speech at a public event? A statement and release should be sufficient.

The exercise of remand is to punish the targets in this case the three students. The cell will be bare and if they are lucky, they might be given a dirty blanket to sleep on a hard cement floor. No fan or no air conditioning so the air will be hot and uncomfortable. The food will be little and basic, some even complain its old food. Bright lights may prevent them from sleeping and they will most probably be in solitary confinement, not knowing what time of the day or night it is. A dirty pot in a corner will be there as toilet facilities.

This by any definition is a form of punishment controlled by shadowy ‘deep state’ characters people are not meant to see. These people aim to intimidate and put fear into their victims.

There is fear among the shadowy ‘deep state’ figures that if Azam Baki is taken to task legally, he will expose the networks of the ‘Corporate Mafia’ operating freely in Malaysia without hinderance.

These groups are not associated with any political party, they are a permanent part of the Malaysian government and will operate with whoever is in power.

Spare a moment of thought for these three victims who are under torture at present at the hands of these shadowy people. Is this what we want to happen to Malaysian youth who care about the future of the nation?

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