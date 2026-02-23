Share

The Chartered Management Institute (CMI) is a registered charity in the United Kingdom, with a Royal Charter issued by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2002.

It has a Royal Patron, HRH the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Sophie. She took over as patron in 2019 from her father-in-law, HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, who had held it for many years until stepping down. This transition was officially announced by the CMI at the time.

The United Kingdom has clear rules on charities which are regulated by the Charities Commission under the Charities Act 2011 (CA).

The three key pillars are first, charities must serve a public purpose not a private purpose under a list of specific topics. Second it must provide a public benefit, s.4 of the Charities Act states explicitly that no purpose is presumed to be for the public benefit, it must be demonstrated in each case according to established charity law.

Finally, under tax law charities should not be commercial enterprises in disguise and their income should mainly come from charitable sources to qualify for tax exemptions.

CMI is a primarily commercial business

On the basis of its main activities the CMI is a fully fledged commercial enterprise. It provides services to learners and franchise training centres who sell CMI certificates and diplomas. Learners pay commercial fees for these services and CMI certificates are also sold through franchisees across at least 39 countries outside of the United Kingdom in what is today considered a competitive and growing technical, vocational education and training (TVET) market.

The franchisees sign a commercial contract and pay a significant fee to become a “CMI Approved” centre which allows them to sell CMI-branded certificates on commercial terms in whichever country they operate and in some cases online. This is the main source of CMI income.

The CMI claims in its 2025 Annual Report that the charity earned £32.26 million in the preceding year. In 2024 CMI received 92,692 new learner registrations, and has 19,589 chartered managers. CMI also claimed it had 56,146 learner completions and 11.1% increase from the year before.

The income from “qualifications” is the main source of income, accounting for £26.5 million or 82% of their total income up to the end of March 2025. They had no income from donations, legacies or endowments or other typical charity sources according to their financial statements to the Charities Commission.

On the basis of their Annual Report, the statement to the Charities Commission and the nature of the source of their income the CMI appears to be running primarily as a commercial enterprise.

Is the CMI fulfilling a public purpose?

The primarily commercial activity of the CMI leads to the question: Should the CMI be a registered charity?

According to the UK Charities Commission a charity should operate exclusively for a charitable or public purpose and fall within one or more of the specific descriptions listed in Section 3 of the Charities Act 2011.

These are: the prevention or relief of poverty; the advancement of education; the advancement of religion; the advancement of health or the saving of lives; the advancement of citizenship or community development; the advancement of the arts, culture, heritage or science; the advancement of amateur sport; the advancement of human rights, conflict resolution or reconciliation, or the promotion of religious or racial harmony or equality and diversity; the advancement of environmental protection or improvement; the relief of those in need because of youth, age, ill-health, disability, financial hardship or other disadvantage; the advancement of animal welfare; the promotion of the efficiency of the armed forces of the Crown or of the efficiency of the police, fire and rescue services or ambulance services or; any other purposes currently recognized as charitable (a catch-all for purposes analogous to the above, developed through case law).

Its Royal Charter states its purpose as:

“To promote for the public benefit the art and science of management in relation to the applied sciences, the arts, the trades and professions, the administration of government and public service, industry and commerce”

On these terms, it is not obvious that the CMI falls into any of the categories of “public purpose” under the Charities Act.

A charity cannot have any substantial non-charitable purposes, even minor ones are limited and of course, it cannot pursue illegal purposes. Most importantly, each charitable purpose must be for the public benefit under s.2 and s.4 of the Act. This is a mandatory test where the purpose must be beneficial, that is it must deliver a clear, identifiable, positive impact that outweighs any harm or detriment. There is no automatic presumption of benefit for any purpose unlike older case law for some categories.

It is very clear that CMI’s activities in the markets it is selling into are primarily commercial activities. In fact, with CMI having charitable status, the organization has a competitive advantage over its competitors because it is exempt from paying tax.

This means there is unfair competition in the market. All the business CMI undertakes is governed by commercial contracts. CMI’s position is more unclear in Malaysia where it owns a private, for-profit company that is not a charity and where inter-company transactions with the Malaysian commercial enterprise have been redefined by auditors in different annual reports.

Like any small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), which is the category CMI falls into in revenue terms, management has a choice to pay lower salaries and maximise returns for future investment, or to use up revenue by paying high salaries. Salaries paid to the top management of CMI rival corporations many times larger than the actual size of the CMI.

Excessive CEO Salary?

According to the CMI Annual Report 2025, (page 43), “[The Chief Executive Officer of CMI] Ann Francke was appointed as a Trustee on 12 June 2012 and, in accordance with the Royal Charter, received emoluments of £462,000 (2024: £421,000) in the year as Chief Executive of the Charity, including a bonus of £137,000 in respect of the 2023/2024 financial year (2024: £127,000 in respect of 2022/2023) and £29,000 (2024: £18,000) in lieu of a pension contribution.”

Fourteen years as a Trustee is an unusual length of appointment but more unusual is the £462,000 remuneration package, which compares to average CEO salaries for charities in the United Kingdom of between £60,000-120,000 with half earning less than £192,000.

Ann Francke’s salary package far exceeds the salaries of the CEOs of major charities such as the BBC Children in Need (£154,000), the National Trust (£209,000) and Macmillan Cancer Support (£200,000) and ranks with the CEO salaries of the UK’s largest salaries with more than £1 billion in turnover, compared to CMI income of £32.26 million.

Ann Francke’s salary also stands out compared to other senior CMI employees. It is more than twice the average salary of the other Executive Team members and whereas their total salaries fell by 2.4%, Ann Francke had a salary increase of 9.7% last year.

In fact all of the other CMI Executive Team members appear to earn above the median and average salaries for a UK charity CEO. This is a red-light for many charity-watchers and should be of concern to the Charities Commission.

CMI has 312 employees who earn a fraction of the salary of Ann Francke as CEO. Their pay scales are recorded in the National Charity Register website as follows:

Source: Charity Commission Register

Abuse of the Royal Charity status?

CMI’s own mission as stated in the national charity register is to ‘assist in the art and science of management’. However, there are no management ‘guru’ educators on CMI’s staff or board. CMI is not contributing in an obvious way to ‘the improvement of management’ through commercial franchises with private sector training businesses. It does not run free public courses on scale, offering its events almost exclusively to paying members or invited guests. The CMI has no donations, legacies or endowments typical of normal charitable income.

Increasingly more of the CMI’s revenue comes from international operations, which are not charitable activities. Fees from overseas commercial contracts are not disclosed but are not benefitting anybody in an obvious public benefit sense. They are purely private benefits to commercial organizations through revenue and profits and to their employees, sales and marketing associates through salaries and commissions.

Another major concern arises with CMI’s international activities. The CMI’s Royal Charter is regularly mentioned in advertising used by CMI franchisees overseas, potentially abusing the status and purpose of the charter. This appears to contravene the terms of CMI’s Royal Charter by using it to chase sales in overseas markets.

As a consequence the Duchess of Edinburgh, as the Royal Patron, must review CMI’s use and potential abuse of the Royal Charter and should consider stepping aside as the Royal Patron until the concerns and issues on the CMI’s charitable status are fully investigated and any irregularities rectified.