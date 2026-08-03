Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Stephen J
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Having collaboration with Bahrain on an F1 event IMO is not as evil as Malaysia strengthening its military ties with the most pronounced Arab Zionist regime in West Asia – the UAE. https://twentytwo13.my/malaysia-uae-deepen-defence-ties-through-training-engagement-at-dsa-2026/

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