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Malaysia is preparing to host the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2026, effectively standing in for Bahrain. While motorsport brings excitement and prestige, this decision raises serious questions about geopolitics, economic priorities, and national values.

In July 2026, amid the broader Iran conflict, Bahrain, along with Kuwait secretly deployed fighter jets to strike Iranian military targets, including drone and missile storage facilities.

Reports from The Wall Street Journal and others described these as the Gulf states’ first direct retaliatory actions against Tehran. Bahrain had earlier denied using its territory to launch attacks on Iran but faced accusations of enabling U.S. and allied operations, particularly as host to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

This involvement occurs against a backdrop of significant civilian suffering. Iranian strikes and the wider war caused deaths and injuries, including reported impacts on civilians and infrastructure.

Bahrain’s deepening security ties with Israel add another layer. Since the 2020 Abraham Accords, Bahrain has openly engaged in intelligence cooperation with Israel’s Mossad. Senior

A Bahraini diplomat Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa publicly stated in 2022 that “Mossad is in Bahrain and they’re present in the region,” citing official visits by Mossad chiefs and joint training. Israeli drones and systems now support Bahrain’s defenses, focused on countering Iran.

These partnerships link Bahrain to Israel’s operations, which many Malaysians view critically in the context of the Palestinian conflict, where civilian casualties in Gaza and Lebanon have drawn widespread condemnation.

Hosting an event tied to Bahrain inevitably associates Malaysia with these dynamics, even if indirectly.

Domestically, the optics are troubling. Malaysia faces economic pressures, with many citizens struggling with cost-of-living challenges. The F1 is an elite spectacle. Tickets will be far beyond the reach of ordinary Malaysians, yet volunteer staff are reportedly offered just RM60 per day.

Petronas has already clarified and distanced itself from ownership and ticketing roles for the Sepang event. Questions swirl about government subsidies, potential lack of ticketing revenue for Malaysia, and the true costs of preparation.

As MP Hannah Yeoh suggested in similar contexts, such funds might be better directed toward grassroots sports development, especially after strong performances like those at the Commonwealth Games.

Proponents argue that hosting boosts tourism, investment, and international profile. Formula 1 can showcase Malaysia’s capabilities. However, when the event’s primary beneficiary is a nation directly involved in regional airstrikes and intelligence partnerships tied to broader conflicts, it invites scrutiny. Bahrain reportedly sought to downplay its offensive role initially, yet the facts emerged.

Malaysia has long positioned itself as a voice for developing nations and Muslim solidarity. Associating with parties in active regional wars, whether through hosting rights or prestige events, risks sending mixed signals.

The deaths of Iranian civilians, including schoolgirls caught in escalations, and the ongoing tragedy in Palestine deserve reflection, not indirect endorsement via sports diplomacy.

This could become a domestic political issue in the future with increasing electoral competition. Public backlash over perceived misplaced priorities or ethical compromises might harm the government, especially if more details on costs or revenue-sharing emerge. A “nice offer” to host must be weighed against principles, neutrality, and the needs of ordinary Malaysians.

Ultimately, motorsport should unite rather than entangle nations in controversy. Malaysia should carefully consider whether this alignment serves its long-term interests or merely provides spectacle for the few while ordinary citizens bear the indirect costs. Transparent debate on the full implications is essential before proceeding.

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