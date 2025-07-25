Murray Hunter

Gopal Raj Kumar
6h

My, how noble of you to champion such a cause, were it not for the inconvenient truth that your fervent advocacy for this rally reeks of a calculated maneuver to destabilize Malaysia, orchestrated none other than by the Australian outpost of the Open Societies and Regime Change cabal, conveniently nestled within the hallowed halls of your erstwhile alma mater, the ANU. How delightfully coincidental!

Merely two days prior, you boldly proclaimed that the Turun Anwar movement was surging with unstoppable momentum—a claim so audacious it could only be a deliberate fabrication, cunningly crafted to goad Malaysians into yet another frenzied uprising against their Malay Muslim leadership. One can only marvel at the transparency of this ploy, perfectly aligned with Open Societies’ grand machinations for the region.

Yet, alas, the façade crumbles upon inspection. Momentum for Turun Anwar? Nonexistent. If there were even a whisper of such fervor, you wouldn’t be reduced to peddling tepid suggestions that “Malaysians should take part in Turun Anwar.” Had you possessed the foresight to phrase it as, “Perhaps more Malaysians might consider joining the Turun Anwar cause,” you might have salvaged a shred of credibility. As it stands, your earnest entreaty betrays a desperation that only underscores the futility of your endeavor.

