The allegations leveled against Anwar, a sitting Member of Parliament (MP), necessitate a measured and procedurally robust response grounded in constitutional law and parliamentary practice. The gravity of the complaints, which revive historical claims of misconduct, underscores the importance of adhering to principles of natural justice, due process, and the rule of law. This responmse ( part of an academic peer reviewed paper still in the making) delineates the appropriate parliamentary mechanisms for investigating such allegations, evaluates the legal and practical implications of interim measures, and considers the potential consequences for Anwar’s parliamentary status and legal immunities. It argues that a disciplined, evidence-based process, insulated from political exigencies, is essential to uphold the integrity of parliamentary governance.

When serious allegations of misconduct are raised against an MP, the matter must be referred to Parliament for deliberation, as it is the sovereign body vested with authority to address the conduct of its members. The referral should be accompanied by a formal complaint, substantiated by credible evidence, to ensure the process is neither capricious nor vexatious. Parliament, acting in accordance with established conventions, is obliged to constitute an investigative committee to examine the allegations. This committee, ideally composed of members from both sides of the House or chaired by a retired judicial officer, serves to guarantee impartiality and expertise. The inclusion of bipartisan representation or an independent jurist mitigates the risk of partisan bias, fostering public confidence in the inquiry’s legitimacy.

The committee’s mandate is to scrutinize the nature of the complaint and evaluate the evidence proffered in support thereof. Its proceedings must align with procedural fairness, affording Anwar the right to respond to the allegations and adduce exculpatory evidence. The committee is not a court of law, but a parliamentary body tasked with determining whether the allegations warrant further action. Its findings should be confined to the scope of the complaint and grounded in the principles of reasonableness and proportionality.

Pending the committee’s outcome, Parliament may, in its discretion, require Anwar to temporarily relinquish his ministerial or portfolio responsibilities, a measure akin to administrative suspension in other legal contexts. Such a step-aside directive is not tantamount to resignation or a compelled leave of absence, as it preserves Anwar’s status as an MP and his attendant rights under parliamentary law. The imposition of interim measures must be justified by the severity of the allegations and the potential for ongoing harm to public confidence in governance. Crucially, this arrangement does not precipitate parliamentary paralysis; the Cabinet, led by the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), continues to discharge executive functions seamlessly, ensuring continuity of government.

Sadly most Malaysian lawyers inclding their 'Constitutional Experts' and other Regime Changers who supported the man Anwar previously have demonstrated they have no depth or dimension in an understanding of the Constitution or the law that deals with it. Not Tommy Thomas, Ambiga Srinivasa, Azmi Sharom or any other lawyer in Malaysia who has laid claim to being a Constitutionnal Law expert in Malaysia.

It is further doubtful whether a proper complint can be successfully drafted by any member of the legal fraternity in Malaysia without recourse to legal practitioners in the UK or Australia first had to assist in the drafting of such a complaint to parliament, bearing in mind the skills needed to present the requisite evidence to a standard required for such a complaint to be successfully entertained by parliament.

