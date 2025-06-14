Shouldn’t PM Anwar take leave or resign pending the outcome of the civil suit by Yusoff Rawther
P Ramasamy
The civil suit filed by Yusoff Rawther, former aide to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, might yet prove to be the latter’s Achilles’ heel. Even before the court rules on the civil case, and despite the recent dismissal of criminal charges against Yusoff involving alleged drug and firearm possession, Anwar’s position as prime minister appears increasingly precarious.
The opposition has begun to argue—rightly so—that Anwar should either take temporary leave or resign to address the serious allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him. Anwar, for his part, has taken the legal route, posing eight constitutional questions to the Federal Court in a bid to obtain immunity from civil proceedings, which he claims are politically motivated and designed to interfere with his official duties.
Notably, the High Court earlier denied Anwar’s application to stay the civil suit, signaling that the judiciary does not see his prime ministerial role as a shield against such proceedings. However, the Court of Appeal subsequently intervened, postponing the trial pending the resolution of Anwar’s constitutional challenge.
While Anwar insists that the immunity he seeks is for the office of the Prime Minister and not for himself personally, the fact remains that Yusoff is suing Anwar the individual—not the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). This distinction matters. The civil suit is not a theoretical challenge to a government institution, but a direct allegation of personal misconduct with potentially far-reaching implications for public trust in the country’s leadership.
The recent acquittal of Yusoff on criminal charges—after spending nine months in Sungai Buloh prison for non-bailable offenses—only strengthens the perception that he may have been targeted unfairly. His legal team, led by Rafique Rashid, convincingly dismantled the prosecution’s case, exposing major flaws and inconsistencies in the evidence. If the original intent behind the criminal charges was to discredit or silence him ahead of the civil suit, that strategy has clearly backfired.
The dismissal of Yusoff’s charges was not just a legal victory for one man—it was a small but significant affirmation that justice can still prevail in Malaysia. But justice must also be seen to be done, especially when it involves the highest political office in the land.
The Madani government, which once claimed the moral high ground of reform, is now increasingly viewed as authoritarian. Media freedoms are tightening, and the executive seems more inclined to encroach upon independent institutions than to uphold their autonomy. Reformist rhetoric has evaporated; in its place is a government increasingly reliant on control and suppression.
Against this backdrop, it is not enough for Anwar to hide behind legal technicalities. The principle of accountability requires him to step aside—temporarily or otherwise—until the civil suit is resolved. Anything less would further erode public confidence in the judiciary, the rule of law, and in the very office of the prime minister.
Anwar Ibrahim must do the right thing—not for his personal image, but for the sake of democracy and good governance. He should take leave, or resign, pending the outcome of the civil suit filed by Yusoff Rawther.
The allegations leveled against Anwar, a sitting Member of Parliament (MP), necessitate a measured and procedurally robust response grounded in constitutional law and parliamentary practice. The gravity of the complaints, which revive historical claims of misconduct, underscores the importance of adhering to principles of natural justice, due process, and the rule of law. This responmse ( part of an academic peer reviewed paper still in the making) delineates the appropriate parliamentary mechanisms for investigating such allegations, evaluates the legal and practical implications of interim measures, and considers the potential consequences for Anwar’s parliamentary status and legal immunities. It argues that a disciplined, evidence-based process, insulated from political exigencies, is essential to uphold the integrity of parliamentary governance.
When serious allegations of misconduct are raised against an MP, the matter must be referred to Parliament for deliberation, as it is the sovereign body vested with authority to address the conduct of its members. The referral should be accompanied by a formal complaint, substantiated by credible evidence, to ensure the process is neither capricious nor vexatious. Parliament, acting in accordance with established conventions, is obliged to constitute an investigative committee to examine the allegations. This committee, ideally composed of members from both sides of the House or chaired by a retired judicial officer, serves to guarantee impartiality and expertise. The inclusion of bipartisan representation or an independent jurist mitigates the risk of partisan bias, fostering public confidence in the inquiry’s legitimacy.
The committee’s mandate is to scrutinize the nature of the complaint and evaluate the evidence proffered in support thereof. Its proceedings must align with procedural fairness, affording Anwar the right to respond to the allegations and adduce exculpatory evidence. The committee is not a court of law, but a parliamentary body tasked with determining whether the allegations warrant further action. Its findings should be confined to the scope of the complaint and grounded in the principles of reasonableness and proportionality.
Pending the committee’s outcome, Parliament may, in its discretion, require Anwar to temporarily relinquish his ministerial or portfolio responsibilities, a measure akin to administrative suspension in other legal contexts. Such a step-aside directive is not tantamount to resignation or a compelled leave of absence, as it preserves Anwar’s status as an MP and his attendant rights under parliamentary law. The imposition of interim measures must be justified by the severity of the allegations and the potential for ongoing harm to public confidence in governance. Crucially, this arrangement does not precipitate parliamentary paralysis; the Cabinet, led by the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), continues to discharge executive functions seamlessly, ensuring continuity of government.
