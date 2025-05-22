Share

When Islamic profit-sharing rates start mirroring conventional interest rates, are we simply inviting Riba in through the back door?

In today’s world, where economics and politics dominate every headline, it’s easy to overlook the deeper philosophical dilemmas simmering beneath the surface—especially when viewed through the dual lenses of Iqtisad (economics) and Siasah (politics).

Conventional economics starts with a simple but profound assumption: resources are scarce, and human wants are infinite. It’s a survival game of allocating what little we have to fulfill as much as we can. But Islamic economics starts somewhere else—it begins with stewardship, with the idea that humans are khalifah (trustees) entrusted by Allah to manage resources ethically and equitably.

So, here’s the first big philosophical question: Is scarcity an unavoidable truth or merely a human mismanagement problem disguised as an eternal constraint? And more importantly, can an Islamic economic system redefine the rules of this game, or will it inevitably be forced to mirror conventional models under global financial pressures?

But let’s move from the philosophical to the practical because that’s where things get messy. Words like Riba (interest), Gharar (excessive uncertainty), Halal (permissible), and Haram (forbidden) aren’t just religious terms—they’re guardrails meant to keep the financial system morally upright. Riba is forbidden because it creates exploitation; Gharar is outlawed because it fosters deceit.

The challenge? How do you remain free from these practices while swimming in a global ocean of interest-based finance? How do you remain “Shariah-compliant” in a financial world that measures success purely by returns on investment?

And then there’s the curious case of Shariah-compliant financial indices. If they move in tandem with conventional indices, we have to ask: Are we truly building a distinct economic model, or are we just reverse-engineering conventional finance and adding a thin layer of Islamic branding on top?

And if they don’t move together, then we face another dilemma: Are Islamic finance players ready to accept lower returns for the sake of remaining ethically compliant, or will the market eventually force them to conform to conventional norms to survive? This brings us to an even trickier question: When Islamic profit-sharing rates start mirroring conventional interest rates, are we simply inviting Riba in through the back door?

Risk-sharing mechanisms like Mudarabah and Musharakah are meant to be fundamentally different from interest-bearing loans, but in practice, the lines are starting to blur. At what point does Islamic finance stop being a moral initiative and start looking like a commercial enterprise with a religious façade?

These are not just academic musings—they are existential questions. Because the real battle isn’t just about economics or politics. It’s about ethics versus profit, integration versus isolation, and purpose versus practice. Can Islamic finance remain a beacon of moral clarity in a hyper-capitalist world, or will it eventually bend under the weight of market realities? In a world obsessed with financial growth, can an economic system rooted in stewardship and fairness compete without compromising its soul? That’s not just an economic question—that’s a human question.

Paradigm Shift

The distinction that changes everything. When we talk about Siasah and Iqtisad from the Islamic paradigm, we’re stepping into a worldview far deeper and more encompassing than the narrow silos of “politics” and “economics” in their conventional Western definitions.

Siasah isn’t just about governance, diplomacy, or power—it’s about leadership as Amanah (a trust), decision-making rooted in Adl (justice), and a commitment to the well-being of the Ummah (community). It’s about managing society not merely for short-term political wins but with a vision that aligns temporal outcomes with eternal accountability. Likewise, Iqtisad transcends spreadsheets, GDP numbers, and profit margins. It’s not merely the science of allocating scarce resources; it’s about balancing material pursuits with spiritual well-being, aligning wealth creation with ethical stewardship, and ensuring Tawhid (Oneness of God) permeates economic activity.

Here’s the challenge: If we use conventional political and economic tools to measure Islamic constructs like Siasah and Iqtisad, we will fail—every single time. It’s like using a thermometer to measure the depth of the ocean.

Modern politics, with its Machiavellian undertones, is about power retention. Modern economics, with its obsession over scarcity and perpetual growth, is about maximizing returns. But Siasah asks: What is power for? Whose interests does it serve? And Iqtisad asks: Is this wealth a blessing or a test? Have we distributed it justly?

When we move into the financial domain, these philosophical differences manifest as real-world challenges. Take Riba, Gharar and the notion of Halal and Haram. These aren’t just regulatory concerns; they’re moral boundaries. A Shariah-compliant index isn’t just an alternative financial product—it’s supposed to represent an entirely different way of viewing value, risk, and reward.

So if the Islamic financial index starts moving in lockstep with conventional markets, we must stop and ask: Have we really built an alternative, or are we simply shadowing the global financial tide with different terminology?

And if Islamic profit-sharing rates mirror conventional interest rates, the deeper question isn’t just about technical compliance—it’s about whether we’ve unwittingly allowed Riba to creep back in through the back door.

But this isn’t just about finance—it’s about the larger framework of Siasah and Iqtisad working in harmony. Because in the Islamic worldview, you can’t separate political decisions from economic ones, nor can you detach material well-being from spiritual accountability. Leadership (Siasah) and economic management (Iqtisad) are intertwined, each reinforcing the other, guided by overarching principles of justice, trust, and responsibility.

The real question then isn’t whether Islamic finance can compete with conventional systems or whether Shariah indices move in tandem with global markets. The question is whether Siasah and Iqtisad can reassert themselves as transformative paradigms in a world where power and wealth have become ends in themselves. Can these two constructs—rooted in values, ethics, and spirituality—offer humanity a different path forward? A path where politics serves justice and economics serves society, not just profit margins.

This isn’t just a philosophical debate—it’s a blueprint for a different kind of world. And that’s something worth thinking about.

Muslim World

In the Classical Muslim World, the concepts of Siasah and Iqtisad carry profound meanings deeply rooted in Islamic philosophy and historical scholarship. These terms transcend their modern equivalents of politics and economics, offering a richer and more holistic understanding of governance and economic stewardship.

The influence of Al-Mawardi, a prominent Islamic scholar and political thinker, is deeply embedded in the political and governance traditions of the Classical Muslim World. Al-Mawardi’s seminal works, such as Al-Ahkam al-Sultaniyyah, emphasized principles of leadership, justice, accountability, and the balance of power between rulers and the ruled. His ideas laid the foundation for how governance (Siasah) and economic management (Iqtisad) were viewed—not merely as mechanisms for controlling people or managing resources, but as sacred trusts (Amanah) with eternal consequences.

However, the intellectual tradition of the Malay World isn’t limited to foreign influences. Indigenous works like Bustanus Salatin by Nuruddin Al-Raniri stand as testaments to the rich intellectual tradition of the region. Bustanus Salatin—translated as The Garden of Kings—isn’t just a historical or literary text; it’s a political-philosophical treatise that outlines the moral and ethical responsibilities of rulers, the importance of justice in governance, and the inseparable link between political authority and the well-being of society.

Why Raise This Now?

Because politics and governance directly influence economic outcomes—and this relationship has been understood for centuries in the Islamic intellectual tradition. A just ruler creates the conditions for economic prosperity, while a corrupt or unjust political system inevitably leads to economic stagnation and social inequality.

Siasah isn’t just about who holds power; it’s about how that power is used to create a fair and just society. Similarly, Iqtisad isn’t just about numbers, growth rates, or fiscal policies—it’s about whether economic activity aligns with moral and ethical principles.

But here’s the reality: The economic structures of today are no longer what they were in the past. The global economy has evolved into a hyper-connected, technology-driven ecosystem. Digital finance, complex derivatives, speculative markets, and multinational corporate power have reshaped how wealth is created, distributed, and controlled. Political decisions are often held hostage by economic interests, and economies are increasingly shaped by geopolitical rivalries rather than local governance philosophies.

So the pressing question isn’t just about revisiting the wisdom of Al-Mawardi or Nuruddin Al-Raniri. It’s about whether the timeless principles of Siasah and Iqtisad can be reinterpreted, reimagined, and reapplied in a world dominated by algorithms, capital flows, and multinational conglomerates. Can the Islamic World—armed with its rich tradition of political and economic thought—offer a fresh perspective to address today’s global challenges?

We must not romanticize the past, but neither should we abandon the wisdom it offers. If Siasah is about just and ethical leadership, and Iqtisad is about stewardship and equitable resource management, then perhaps the Islamic intellectual tradition has something profoundly important to offer to a world desperately in need of moral clarity and ethical governance.

Economist Samirul Ariff Othman is an adjunct lecturer at Universiti Teknologi Petronas, international relations analyst and a senior consultant with Global Asia Consulting. The views in this OpEd piece are entirely his own.

