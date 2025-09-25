Share

Singapore is often regarded as one of the world’s most modern and advanced city-states. It boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, efficient governance, and amenities that are arguably unmatched by most countries.

Politically, the government is highly stable, with the ruling party consistently returned to power. Despite regular competitive elections, parliamentary debates, and a judiciary known for its toughness in delivering sentences, democracy in Singapore exists largely in a formal sense. In practice, it is nearly impossible to bring a successful legal case against the government.

Singapore is also an attractive place to work and visit. More than 500,000 Malaysians are employed there, with most commuting daily from Johor Bahru, while thousands more have migrated permanently. The republic stands as a model for economic growth, development, and high living standards. Crime rates remain minimal due to stringent law enforcement, further cementing Singapore’s global reputation for order and efficiency.

Yet, despite these remarkable achievements, Singapore remains deeply preoccupied with enforcing the mandatory death penalty. Malaysia, its closest neighbour, has not abolished the death penalty outright but has granted judges discretion to impose alternative sentences. Singapore, however, continues to insist on mandatory capital punishment, particularly for drug-related offences.

Most executions in Singapore involve cases of drug possession or trafficking. Unfortunately, the law makes little distinction between small-time couriers and the syndicates that control the trade. Those convicted are often drug mules from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds, while the masterminds remain untouched. Appeals against such sentences almost always prove futile.

There is no doubt about the need for tough laws to combat drug trafficking. Singapore’s strict enforcement has set high standards globally. But what is urgently needed is reform—removing the mandatory aspect of the death penalty and allowing judicial discretion, as Malaysia has done.

Despite its small size, Singapore is a leader in many areas, admired worldwide for its efficiency, prosperity, and governance. However, its rigid insistence on mandatory capital punishment tarnishes its otherwise stellar reputation. The “little red dot” would gain far more respect by demonstrating compassion and humanitarianism, rather than executing vulnerable individuals who are often pawns in the drug trade.

Sentencing drug mules to death has not stopped syndicates from operating. If Singapore wishes to continue “punching above its weight,” it should do so in ways that inspire admiration—not condemnation.

Subscribe Below: